Thandiswa Mazwai postpones women-only concert amidst femicide reports

12 September 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Thandiswa Mazwai has postponed her Amandla Womxn Fest.
Image: Supplied
Songstress Thandiswa Mazwai has postponed the second Amandla Womxn Fest in into midst of in increased reports of women abuse and femicide.

KingTha broke the news on social media and expressed that because there is so much pain and violence in the country at the moment she isn't able to give the festival "the mental space" it needs right now.

The Amandla Womxn Fest was set to take place on September 21 at the Newtown Music Factory.

“Despite having a great lineup with sistas I love and admire, I am not able to give this festival the mental space it needs right now. I don’t think we need a concert but perhaps we need to think about the idea of great healing for South Africa and the rest of the mama land as all manner of violence persists.”

The singer asked her followers, “Where can we search, in our African knowledge systems, to find healing practices that can help us cope with the complexity of the human condition and experience?”

She explained that #AmandlaWomxnFest began as a space of refuge and celebration but she felt that Mzansi needed more healing work.

“Something more intentional. Ma-Afrika sawunyangwa ngubani? I for one have not healed my heart enough to be able to carry yours at this time. Thank you for your continued support and love.”

According to the star, the show is a space to create empowering partnerships between “womxn” as well as give “womxn” the short break that they deserve.

While those who purchased tickets will be refunded, they won't get to enjoy a show that was set to consists of talks from notable speakers, poetry, a market, and live music performances.

There has been so much pain& violence, ilifu elimnyama, and despite having a great lineup with sistas I love and admire, I am not able to give this festival the mental space it needs right now. I don’t think we need a concert, but perhaps we need to think about the idea of a great healing for South Africa and the rest of the mama land as all manner of violence persists. Where can we search, in our African knowledge systems, to find healing practices that can help us cope with the complexity of the human condition and experience? #AmandlaWomxnFest began as a space of refuge and celebration but I feel we need more healing work. Something more intentional.Ma-Afrika sawunyangwa ngubani? I for one have not healed my heart enough to be able to carry yours at this time. Thank you for your continued support& love.

