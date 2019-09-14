WATCH | ‘As'joli’ hitmaker ZeeBang says she's just getting started

Zinhle Sithole, who goes by the stage name of ZeeBang, is a fierce and passionate performer. Her vibey single As’joli featuring DJ Bongz has been earning her new fans across Mzansi.

The 19-year-old singer hails from KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal, where she started excelling in singing and dancing at the age of 12. She is signed to Mdabula Music, after being spotted by the legendary Oskido in 2017.

She currently has two singles out and is planning to release her debut album in early 2020.