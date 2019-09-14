TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘As'joli’ hitmaker ZeeBang says she's just getting started

14 September 2019 - 11:59 By Zama Luthuli
Zinhle Sithole, also known as ZeeBang. She says she's just getting started.
Zinhle Sithole, also known as ZeeBang. She says she's just getting started.
Image: Zeebang/Twitter

Zinhle Sithole, who goes by the stage name of ZeeBang, is a fierce and passionate performer. Her vibey single As’joli featuring DJ Bongz has been earning her new fans across Mzansi.

The 19-year-old singer hails from KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal, where she started excelling in singing and dancing at the age of 12. She is signed to Mdabula Music, after being spotted by the legendary Oskido in 2017.

She currently has two singles out and is planning to release her debut album in early 2020.

ZeeBang told TshisaLIVE that she has immense love for her supporters, and although the music industry is hard to crack, having people show her love has made the journey smoother.

Citing the legendary Brenda Fassie as her biggest inspiration, ZeeBang said she plans to bring “spice” and “something different” to the industry.

