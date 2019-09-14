WATCH | ‘As'joli’ hitmaker ZeeBang says she's just getting started
Zinhle Sithole, who goes by the stage name of ZeeBang, is a fierce and passionate performer. Her vibey single As’joli featuring DJ Bongz has been earning her new fans across Mzansi.
The 19-year-old singer hails from KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal, where she started excelling in singing and dancing at the age of 12. She is signed to Mdabula Music, after being spotted by the legendary Oskido in 2017.
She currently has two singles out and is planning to release her debut album in early 2020.
Get to know ZeeBang in just 1 min! We chatted to the songstress about what to expect from her in the future and much more ! #TheArrivalOfThePrincess #MdabuliMusic pic.twitter.com/b7nb3Ssi8T— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) September 9, 2019
Zeebang killing it on stage , performing her single “Asi’joli“ #TheArrivalOfThePrincess #mdabulimusic pic.twitter.com/mNQeq9NOcL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) September 6, 2019
A tribute to the King of Pop #TheArrivalOfThePrincess #MdabuliMusic Zeebang doing her thing 😋 pic.twitter.com/jB3ElbRj8n— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) September 6, 2019
ZeeBang told TshisaLIVE that she has immense love for her supporters, and although the music industry is hard to crack, having people show her love has made the journey smoother.
Citing the legendary Brenda Fassie as her biggest inspiration, ZeeBang said she plans to bring “spice” and “something different” to the industry.