Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia

Zodwa Wabantu was told to stick to her day job of dancing after the star took to social media to slam xenophobic attacks that has erupted across the country.

TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.

Zodwa joined dozens of celebs in condemning the violence against foreign shop owners and in a series of Instagram videos, claiming South Africans were lazy and taking from people who were trying to make something of their lives.

"Our sisters and brother's are lazy. They are taking things from people who are really doing something about their lives," she said in a caption on one of the videos.