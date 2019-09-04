Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia
Zodwa Wabantu was told to stick to her day job of dancing after the star took to social media to slam xenophobic attacks that has erupted across the country.
TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.
Zodwa joined dozens of celebs in condemning the violence against foreign shop owners and in a series of Instagram videos, claiming South Africans were lazy and taking from people who were trying to make something of their lives.
"Our sisters and brother's are lazy. They are taking things from people who are really doing something about their lives," she said in a caption on one of the videos.
While some supported her stance, it fell on some deaf ears who slammed Zodwa for "being out of touch".
One user told Zodwa that she should stick to her profession because she knew nothing about hard work vs laziness.
"Wazini nge hard work vs laziness. If you were such a hard worker try reading a book. Leave politics and other environmental matters you are too small minded to understand," the follower said.
Zodwa didn't hold back, telling the user where to get off.
"What do you do with your books? I can hire you with your profession."
She later posted a snap of her sticking to her "a** politics issues".