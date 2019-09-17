Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done
Moonchild had the internet in meltdown mode on Monday night when she posted a racy video of her "twerking into 2020".
The star has never been shy to shake her booty and once again had fans in a tizz with the video, which left little to the imagination.
Sis even sparked a #MoonchildChallenge that topped the Twitter trends list, encouraging women to do like she does.
"Twerk on your bed! Let's go boobeams! This is my everyday! Twerk twerk twerk twerk Had to post an example of what should be done! Let's own our bodies and celebrate them by damn ourselves," she wrote in a caption to the video.
Twerking into 2020 like😂😂😂💙💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/wiI0cMWoTw— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 16, 2019
#MOONCHILDCHALLENGE— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 16, 2019
It came just days after she posted a video of herself pulling her pants down a tad and twerking in the streets.
😂😂😂with @ThabsieSA 💙😂@PUMASouthAfrica tracks and sneakers 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2hIqdXZ0VS— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) August 15, 2019
The only issue with the trend was that it was a bit of flop, with people shy to try to shake it like Moonchild.
Most of us stood on the sidelines like people at a party and commented about how empty the dance floor was.
Many saw it as an exercise that was "degrading" to women and applauded women for not participating.
Wheres the Challenge? i scrolled until twitter said" stop my child" #MOONCHILDCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/WBBG0ChsRJ— Real_CeboDlamini (@Cebo_McFollower) September 17, 2019
Who else is proud of our Mzansi women for not participating in😊😊#MOONCHILDCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/I8tlN44mdR— Bilal (@Tlhogi_Temane) September 17, 2019
Ladies I believe in you do better don't disappoint me and keep me waiting plz😋 #MOONCHILDCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/msTsarXnHs— zweh Khothipani khusi🤗 (@KhusiZweh) September 17, 2019
So the #MOONCHILDCHALLENGE is trending but ain't nobody doing the challenge? pic.twitter.com/Rd0RGdeE3X— Lady k¡ng (@Thims_twinkie) September 17, 2019
You guys failed to participate in Gigaba challenge but have the nerves to demand women to participate in #MOONCHILDCHALLENGE— Diketso (@Queridodk) September 16, 2019
Le tlo re tena pic.twitter.com/kXaO7ZvjaW
#MOONCHILDCHALLENGE. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/21JFZ46fQp— LUNGA🌍MDLETSHE (@loobangs) September 16, 2019
Nobody to hold the camera for me 💅🏾💅🏾#MOONCHILDCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/0cVHAsfG5D— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) September 16, 2019