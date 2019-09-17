Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done

Moonchild had the internet in meltdown mode on Monday night when she posted a racy video of her "twerking into 2020".

The star has never been shy to shake her booty and once again had fans in a tizz with the video, which left little to the imagination.

Sis even sparked a #MoonchildChallenge that topped the Twitter trends list, encouraging women to do like she does.

"Twerk on your bed! Let's go boobeams! This is my everyday! Twerk twerk twerk twerk Had to post an example of what should be done! Let's own our bodies and celebrate them by damn ourselves," she wrote in a caption to the video.