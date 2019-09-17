TshisaLIVE

Wanna join the #MoonchildChallenge? Here's how it's done

17 September 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Moonchild says finally being embraced in Mzansi is a big deal for her.
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild had the internet in meltdown mode on Monday night when she posted a racy video of her "twerking into 2020".

The star has never been shy to shake her booty and once again had fans in a tizz with the video, which left little to the imagination. 

Sis even sparked a #MoonchildChallenge that topped the Twitter trends list, encouraging women to do like she does.

"Twerk on your bed! Let's go boobeams! This is my everyday! Twerk twerk twerk twerk Had to post an example of what should be done! Let's own our bodies and celebrate them by damn ourselves," she wrote in a caption to the video.

It came just days after she posted a video of herself pulling her pants down a tad and twerking in the streets.

The only issue with the trend was that it was a bit of flop, with people shy to try to shake it like Moonchild.

Most of us stood on the sidelines like people at a party and commented about how empty the dance floor was.

Many saw it as an exercise that was "degrading" to women and applauded women for not participating.

