SK Khoza is leaving The Queen but fans want Zodwa to go instead
After three years of being on the show, the creators of The Queen have confirmed in a statement that actor SK Khoza has left the series, with his last appearance on screen set for next month.
The actor plays the role of Shaka on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela and was part of the original cast when the show launched in 2016.
Ferguson Films said in a statement on Monday that the star had shot his last scenes on August 27 and will make is last appearance on October 28.
"SK has been a great contributor to the show, and remains on Ferguson Films top list of actors. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and have no doubt that he will continue to inspire as one of the most talented young actors in the country," the statement read.
@SKcoza You are the man. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/BuFTMYYNJm— FERGUSON FILMS (@FERGUSON_FILMS) September 16, 2019
The actor's future on the show came under the spotlight this past weekend when Sunday Sun sources claimed he was booted from it for "being a diva and arriving late for shoots".
News of SK's departure left many fans in shock and taking to social media they asked the creators to rather boot out public enemy number one: Zodwa.
Can't you guys cancel Zodwa's contract instead? pic.twitter.com/2KRcMCo2yu— Bra Gee (@GosegoGB) September 16, 2019
Can't it be Zodwa instead 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/pN82QGKLhE— 😍😘Thoby♓ (@ThobzaMlandu) September 17, 2019
Petronellas husband is the weak link even sgaqagaqa can go its ohk or the cop sthembiso please mahn we need balanci real quick. Zodwa is also my problem. pic.twitter.com/wBGqm8dRWp— Charlotte Kobus (@CharlotteKobus) September 17, 2019
Haowa bann, who's gonna "balance us real quick"?😔😔 pic.twitter.com/MjTitPM94b— Violet💜🇿🇦 (@lady_Vee87) September 16, 2019
The thing about the Queen is that some decisions we must make as a family. Eg Like kill Shakas moms role and keep Shaka.... 😭😭😭— Reitumetse Mosima (@advthabz) September 16, 2019
Nooooo!!!!!!!! Not @SKcoza I'm not ready no!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZFEsdd9dP7— MG!🇿🇦 (@MasandeGadini5) September 16, 2019