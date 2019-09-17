TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza is leaving The Queen but fans want Zodwa to go instead

17 September 2019 - 10:23 By Kyle Zeeman
SK Khoza plays the role of Shaka on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

After three years of being on the show, the creators of The Queen have confirmed in a statement that actor SK Khoza has left the series, with his last appearance on screen set for next month.

The actor plays the role of Shaka on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela and was part of the original cast when the show launched in 2016.

Ferguson Films said in a statement on Monday that the star had shot his last scenes on August 27 and will make is last appearance on October 28.

"SK has been a great contributor to the show, and remains on Ferguson Films top list of actors. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and have no doubt that he will continue to inspire as one of the most talented young actors in the country," the statement read.

The actor's future on the show came under the spotlight this past weekend when Sunday Sun sources claimed he was booted from it for "being a diva and arriving late for shoots".

News of SK's departure left many fans in shock and taking to social media they asked the creators to rather boot out public enemy number one: Zodwa.

