WATCH | The Ndlovu Youth Choir's final AGT performance will give you serious goosies

18 September 2019 - 06:55 By Kyle Zeeman

The Ndlovu Youth Choir served the magic of Africa on the America's Got Talent stage on Tuesday night when they performed in this season's final of the hit TV talent search competition.

The South African group had the show's judges and audience on their feet and dancing along to their high-energy rendition of Toto's Africa.

The group amazed the judges with their rendition of Steve Winwood's Higher Love, (later covered by Whitney Houston), in the semi-finals and promised something bigger and better for last night's show.

Dressed in sunny yellow ensembles, the group started their performance with a solo that left us with goosebumps, before the rest of the choir joined in.

It was a celebration of Africa as the choir sang and danced in beautiful unison.

The judges gushed over the group and said they had catapulted themselves to a new level and would always be remembered by them.

Reflecting on their performance, the choir said they were proud to have represented Africa on the show.

“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the world's youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent.”

The choir will now have to wait 24 hours to find out if they have won the competition, when the winner is announced on Thursday morning (SA time).

The winner will walk away with $1 million (more than R14.5-million) and a residency in Las Vegas.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
