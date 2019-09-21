Life in SA would have been very sad, says new 'Strictly' judge Motsi Mabuse

The 38-year-old, who was born in Kraalhoek, near the Botswana border in what was then the homeland of Bophuthatswana, moved to Germany when she was 18 and said dancing had saved her from what would have been a “very sad” life.

“I’m so thankful for the world of dance, because if I had grown up with just the South African bitterness of the very hard childhood we had, and I’d never experienced the love of the dance world, then I probably would have been a very sad person,” Mabuse said in one of a series of interviews leading up to her British TV debut.

She said she had struggled to adapt to life in Germany after arriving there in 1999. “To be able to hear people say, ‘We love you’, and swallow that and say, ‘Oh wow, thank you’, when as a child you were taught – through to your bitter bones – that you were nothing. It’s something you have to get over,” she said.