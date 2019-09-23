Trevor Noah’s 'Daily Show' misses out on an Emmy, but here's who did win
Trevor Noah and his team may be a little disappointed this morning, after his The Daily Show failed to scoop the Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy at the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday night.
The show was nominated alongside Full Frontal, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the category.
Trevor also lost out on an Emmy last year, after being nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category.
It was a good night for Game of Thrones fans, who celebrated star Peter Dinklage's win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The series also took home the top award, Outstanding Drama Series, for its final season.
The audience gave the show's cast a standing ovation at the end of the ceremony in honour of the series' success.
Michelle Williams also drew applause for her passionate speech on pay equality.
In her acceptance speech for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy, Michelle touched on the wage gap in the industry, with some hailing it the “the best speech ever”.
“The next time a woman, and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she may stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
Now They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome walked away with the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He delivered a moving tribute to “The Exonerated Five”, the men who were convicted of raping and assaulting Trisha Meili in 1989. Their convictions were overturned in 2002.
