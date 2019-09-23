Trevor Noah’s 'Daily Show' misses out on an Emmy, but here's who did win

Trevor Noah and his team may be a little disappointed this morning, after his The Daily Show failed to scoop the Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy at the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The show was nominated alongside Full Frontal, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the category.

Trevor also lost out on an Emmy last year, after being nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category.

It was a good night for Game of Thrones fans, who celebrated star Peter Dinklage's win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The series also took home the top award, Outstanding Drama Series, for its final season.

The audience gave the show's cast a standing ovation at the end of the ceremony in honour of the series' success.