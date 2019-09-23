TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah’s 'Daily Show' misses out on an Emmy, but here's who did win

23 September 2019 - 08:34 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah may be a hit with audiences, but his show missed out on an Emmy.
Trevor Noah may be a hit with audiences, but his show missed out on an Emmy.
Image: REUTERS

Trevor Noah and his team may be a little disappointed this morning, after his The Daily Show failed to scoop the Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy at the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The show was nominated alongside Full Frontal, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the category.

Trevor also lost out on an Emmy last year, after being nominated in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category.

It was a good night for Game of Thrones fans, who celebrated star Peter Dinklage's win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The series also took home the top award, Outstanding Drama Series, for its final season.

The audience gave the show's cast a standing ovation at the end of the ceremony in honour of the series' success.

Michelle Williams also drew applause for her passionate speech on pay equality.

In her acceptance speech for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy, Michelle touched on the wage gap in the industry, with some hailing it the “the best speech ever”. 

“The next time a woman, and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she may stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”

Now They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome walked away with the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He delivered a moving tribute to “The Exonerated Five”, the men who were convicted of raping and assaulting Trisha Meili in 1989. Their convictions were overturned in 2002.

MORE

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on her NYC adventure & meeting Trevor Noah

Port Elizabeth designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa showed a collection titled “We Are Kings and Queens” for his New York Fashion Week debut, so it ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia

EFF leader Julius Malema recently spoke out against the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country, saying 'only a united Africa can resolve the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Black Coffee drops Usher collab and it's hella fire

Black Coffee and Usher have got a SMASH!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Four money lessons from the world's fourth-richest comedian, Trevor Noah

Trevor's turned gags into big cheques, but he was securing the bag before he cracked jokes for a living
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘He looks like he lives in his van’: Twitter shooketh by THESE R Kelly photos TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gets tongues wagging for this video with Jessica Nkosi TshisaLIVE
  3. Asanda Foji's take on xenophobia will make you check yourself TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Thami Shobede’s mom pens a heartfelt letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Here's a DIY': Moonchild takes challenge to the next level TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X