'Stay in your own closet!'- Lady Zamar is gatvol of fashion haters

She ended her shade fest by saying she was just speaking to the star “sister to sister”.

But Lady Zamar was having none of it and told sis that it was her wardrobe and her life.

“Even if I wear 100 dresses that look exactly like this one what remains is that they’re my clothes. I didn’t need your advice when I put my dress on or how or when I posted it. Stay in your own closet. So rude you are. I definitely don’t need a sister like you.”

She added that she appreciated the support from fans but she was not about to lose sleep over the haters.

“Thank you for the compliments. Seriously, I appreciate them. However I wear what I like, not for anyone’s comfort or convenience. If you like what I’m wearing, thank you. If not, thank you too, but I wear what I like, not what anyone else likes, stylist or not - what I like.”