'Stay in your own closet!'- Lady Zamar is gatvol of fashion haters
Lady Zamar's fashion range is still on ice but her wardrobe has once again got tongues wagging online.
The star, who has been dragged for her fashion sense in the past, was living her best life recently when she got a fine from a tweep pretending to be the fashion police.
Responding to a snap of the Collide hitmaker in a summer dress, the follower said that if people complimented her, Lady Zamar would wear the same dress next week in a different colour and with different shoes.
All my attention if that’s the key🔐 pic.twitter.com/qLeDi5ufXy— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) September 21, 2019
She ended her shade fest by saying she was just speaking to the star “sister to sister”.
But Lady Zamar was having none of it and told sis that it was her wardrobe and her life.
“Even if I wear 100 dresses that look exactly like this one what remains is that they’re my clothes. I didn’t need your advice when I put my dress on or how or when I posted it. Stay in your own closet. So rude you are. I definitely don’t need a sister like you.”
She added that she appreciated the support from fans but she was not about to lose sleep over the haters.
“Thank you for the compliments. Seriously, I appreciate them. However I wear what I like, not for anyone’s comfort or convenience. If you like what I’m wearing, thank you. If not, thank you too, but I wear what I like, not what anyone else likes, stylist or not - what I like.”