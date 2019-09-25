TshisaLIVE

WATCH | She's just like us! This video of Cardi B eating chicken feet is everything!

25 September 2019 - 09:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Cardi B likes her chicken feet.
Cardi B likes her chicken feet.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Can someone please organise Cardi B a SA ID and a trip to ekasi, sis is a HUGE fan of chicken feet, just like us.

Cardi B had the internet feeling all kinds of ways on Wednesday when she rolled up on the socials to record herself eating some chicken.

It may have been nothing out of the ordinary for the US star but it got hella serious when sis put chicken feet in her mouth and did the most.

View this post on Instagram

How ya doing ?

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Sis was going in hard on them feet and you could hear the munch as she chewed. Even the way she licked up the spillage and spat out the bones reminded us of weekend on the dusty streets of ekasi.

And we weren't the only ones who were getting those vibes.

Soon the comments section and Twitter TLs were filled with reaction to Cardi's dinner, with one user even joking how unemployed slay queens were demanding meals from high-end restaurants while a whole superstar and millionaire was chowing feet.

Here were some of our favourite reactions.

Others were not convinced by the whole chicken feet thing and not even Cardi was going to convince them to try it.

WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty

The streets are ready to cancel Cardi B and take up a Doja Cat subscription.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I can't swim so I bought these t**ties so I can float': Cardi B jokes about plastic surgery

Damn! There is never a dull moment on Cardi B's social media.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cardi goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up'

She took the whole internet to biology class and it was BRUTAL!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Here's why fans are convinced Mihlali is dating Lewis Hamilton TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle denies she's moved on from Itu with her personal trainer TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang to open a school in Soweto and we have got ALL the tea TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo sparks massive debate about rappers and education TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X