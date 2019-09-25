WATCH | She's just like us! This video of Cardi B eating chicken feet is everything!
Can someone please organise Cardi B a SA ID and a trip to ekasi, sis is a HUGE fan of chicken feet, just like us.
Cardi B had the internet feeling all kinds of ways on Wednesday when she rolled up on the socials to record herself eating some chicken.
It may have been nothing out of the ordinary for the US star but it got hella serious when sis put chicken feet in her mouth and did the most.
Sis was going in hard on them feet and you could hear the munch as she chewed. Even the way she licked up the spillage and spat out the bones reminded us of weekend on the dusty streets of ekasi.
And we weren't the only ones who were getting those vibes.
Soon the comments section and Twitter TLs were filled with reaction to Cardi's dinner, with one user even joking how unemployed slay queens were demanding meals from high-end restaurants while a whole superstar and millionaire was chowing feet.
Here were some of our favourite reactions.
Unemployed slay queen : i only eat at high rated restaurants i don't eat chicken feet I'm not a village girl— NTSHIENG🇿🇦 (@Ntshieng_) September 25, 2019
A whole millionaire(cardi B) :..
pic.twitter.com/XmVIgfVgza
Aside from her thick accent, I like Cardi B because she eats chicken feet without any kaartehan! 😂— Keen Possible (@keenpossible) September 25, 2019
Cardi b eats chicken feet......I feel bad for hating her now https://t.co/FnQTKz4AxI— . (@Trxsh_Gxd) September 25, 2019
Cardi b eating chicken feet on IG that’s very ethnic of her. I stan a lil bit.— boimadavies (@boimadavies) September 25, 2019
Cardi B eating chicken feet on the gram made my day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Finesse kid (@Faizan__g) September 25, 2019
The video of @iamcardib eating chicken feet is priceless #CardiB 🤣— Gui (@guille_ou) September 25, 2019
Others were not convinced by the whole chicken feet thing and not even Cardi was going to convince them to try it.
Me after watching Cardi B eat chicken feet 🤮 pic.twitter.com/1ynAkhWfjw— Michelle Chambers (@mchambers__) September 25, 2019
Now why did i just see a video of cardi b eating chicken fEET pic.twitter.com/6AN7Ay0JN9— rosanna #1 BIGGER STAN (@BEYUTERA) September 25, 2019
Imagine being pressured into eating chicken feet because Cardi B does it 🙄 Stop being weird guys. https://t.co/z8WI7cct6J— Zawadi (@FeministBxxxh) September 25, 2019
Because Cardi B is eating chicken feet , people must also eat them even if they don’t like them just because they are being eaten by a millionaire...Yhuu ha.a https://t.co/RKPE4fMrd9— Nomahelele & Mabena’s wife (@Norxee) September 25, 2019
sksksk we still love her 😭 but eating chicken feet? NO MA’AM! go look at her Instagram 💀— jess ❥ (@cardiwonagrammy) September 25, 2019