Cardi goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up'

She took the whole internet to biology class and it was BRUTAL!

02 May 2019 - 14:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Cardi B was dragged for having a 'slip up' on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
When Cardi B was dragged on social media for apparently showing her lady bits on the red carpet, she decided to drag everyone right back and kit off for an anatomy lesson.

Cardi B was having the time of her life at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, where she won two awards, but soon trended not for her wins but rather for a pic she took with hubby Offset.

In the snap, Cardi had her leg up, exposing a bit of flesh from her inner thigh that fans were convinced was her lady bits.

While the snap was circulating across the internet faster than the Gautrain to Pretoria, Cardi took to Instagram Live to face the critics head on.

Standing in front of a mirror wearing nothing but sandals, she addressed the social media storm.

"Y'all motherfu*ckers going around showing this f*cking picture, now y'all photoshopping it even more like, 'oh Cardi p*ssy, Cardi p*ssy'. First of all, that ain't my p*ssy. My p*ssy right here. This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here," she said, putting her hand over her crotch.

She said that part on display in the picture was her butt. 

"You know when you've got a fat *ss, that sh*t gets fat right there? This part right here, this is the part that gives the d*ck comfort. You know what I'm saying? This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that's my ass," she added, before telling the world that if they were so obsessed with seeing her naked they should have paid to come to her shows when she was a stripper.

