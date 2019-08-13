TshisaLIVE

'I can't swim so I bought these t**ties so I can float': Cardi B jokes about plastic surgery

13 August 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Cardi B brags about her plastic floating boobs.
Cardi B brags about her plastic floating boobs.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

US rapper Cardi B has laughed off the hate around her decision to get a boob job, joking that the reason she got them done was to make sure she floats in a pool.

Cardi allegedly had her boobs first "done" when she was only 19 years old but has been saying she wants go under the knife again.

She told fans last year she wanted a breast "renovation" once she had given birth.

Well, she's got them new boobs now and isn't scared to flaunt it.

The rapper recently posted a blazing hot picture on Instagram sporting colourful braids, vibrant pink pants, black and white sneakers and a sheer, long-sleeved turtleneck crop top exposing most of her chest.

Known for being honest with her followers, Cardi captioned the pic, "I can't swim so I bought these t**tties so I can float."

The snap has since caused a stir, boasting more than three million likes on Instagram.

Sharing her body changes after giving birth, Cardi wrote on Instagram that her daughter  Kulture "did me bad" and in May had her breasts "redone".

The star previously clapped back at critics who shamed her for getting liposuction and a breast augmentation after she cancelled several shows to take time to heal.

MORE:

John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'

Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have lambasted US president Donald Trump for 'encouraging' racism and white supremacy.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Is this virtual supermodel about to be the next big thing in fashion?

Daisy Paige is the latest up-and-coming fashion hopeful to score a modelling contract with the agency Lipps LA - but there is something that ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Is Rihanna the best-smelling celeb? Yes, say those who have met her

Rihanna smells so good... its like "heaven"
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

The 'Huku' superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  2. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  5. You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X