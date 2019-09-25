'You're special to me' - Sjava sparks fresh Sho Madjozi romance rumours
Fans are convinced that this special shoutout is a receipt
Two months after a snap of them looking all cosy went viral and sparked romance rumours, Sjava once again has some fans convinced that he is dating Sho Madjozi.
While the country was celebrating Heritage Day on Tuesday, Sjava popped up on the socials to post a cute shoutout to Sho, calling her an "influential and intelligent young leader".
"Happy Heritage Day to this special soul Sho Madjozi, one of the most influential and intelligent young leaders I know. I learn something from you every time I am in your presence kakhulu the importance of celebrating our culture and whole lot of other things you special to me," he wrote, with a heart emoji.
Happy heritage day to this special soul @ShoMadjozi one of the most influential and intelligent young leaders i know I learn something from you every time i am in your presence kakhulu the importance of celebrating our culture and whole lot of other things you Special to me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OPgGKQsFSY— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) September 24, 2019
Fans immediately zeroed in on the star saying Sho was "special" to him and saw it as proof that they are an item.
..and you want us to believe y'all not jolling!? pic.twitter.com/PxrxAWTd94— 🦄✗Crissi✗⚡ (@Rebel_Crissi) September 24, 2019
Lol kodwa uthe she is special so I guess that summarizes everything pic.twitter.com/uB20STzQM7— Symbol🔮 (@Sboniso_Q) September 24, 2019
Wait until John Cena see's this kuzonyiwa bafo pic.twitter.com/lcnKd2VkGU— Thabang🇿🇦 (@rt_mfumo) September 24, 2019
LePost says that you've seen each other ninqunu.... pic.twitter.com/ITXc8sSpId— I need R250k (@Themba_CPT) September 24, 2019
Sho said the message made her day and thanked Sjava for being so sweet.
"Aww this made my day I love this picture. Happy Shaka/heritage day nkabi yami. Wa ni hlohlotela, I learn so much from you," she wrote on Twitter.
The John Cena muso has previously shutdown romance rumours after Sjava was spotted brushing her hair with his fingers while she touched his chest.
She told The Daily Sun that she and Sjava were just captured in an innocent moment where Sjava was removing some glitter stuck on her head.
"I know the picture that had people thinking we are dating. I had some glitter on my head and Sjava was helping to remove it. But some photographer captured that moment," she said.
Sho told TshisaLIVE last month that she was happily single and looking for a man.
"I don't want to play hard to get anymore. I want to be with someone who I feel for, genuinely."