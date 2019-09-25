TshisaLIVE

'You're special to me' - Sjava sparks fresh Sho Madjozi romance rumours

Fans are convinced that this special shoutout is a receipt

25 September 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sjava popped up on the socials to post a cute shoutout to Sho on Heritage Day.
Two months after a snap of them looking all cosy went viral and sparked romance rumours, Sjava once again has some fans convinced that he is dating Sho Madjozi.

While the country was celebrating Heritage Day on Tuesday, Sjava popped up on the socials to post a cute shoutout to Sho, calling her an "influential and intelligent young leader".

"Happy Heritage Day to this special soul Sho Madjozi, one of the most influential and intelligent young leaders I know. I learn something from you every time I am in your presence kakhulu the importance of celebrating our culture and whole lot of other things you special to me," he wrote, with a heart emoji.

Fans immediately zeroed in on the star saying Sho was "special" to him and saw it as proof that they are an item.

Sho said the message made her day and thanked Sjava for being so sweet. 

"Aww this made my day I love this picture. Happy Shaka/heritage day nkabi yami. Wa ni hlohlotela, I learn so much from you," she wrote on Twitter.

The John Cena muso has previously shutdown romance rumours after Sjava was spotted brushing her hair with his fingers while she touched his chest.

She told The Daily Sun that she and Sjava were just captured in an innocent moment where Sjava was removing some glitter stuck on her head.

"I know the picture that had people thinking we are dating. I had some glitter on my head and Sjava was helping to remove it. But some photographer captured that moment," she said.

Sho told TshisaLIVE last month that she was happily single and looking for a man.

"I don't want to play hard to get anymore. I want to be with someone who I feel for, genuinely." 

