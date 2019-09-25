'You're special to me' - Sjava sparks fresh Sho Madjozi romance rumours

Two months after a snap of them looking all cosy went viral and sparked romance rumours, Sjava once again has some fans convinced that he is dating Sho Madjozi.

While the country was celebrating Heritage Day on Tuesday, Sjava popped up on the socials to post a cute shoutout to Sho, calling her an "influential and intelligent young leader".

"Happy Heritage Day to this special soul Sho Madjozi, one of the most influential and intelligent young leaders I know. I learn something from you every time I am in your presence kakhulu the importance of celebrating our culture and whole lot of other things you special to me," he wrote, with a heart emoji.