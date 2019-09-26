Here’s why fans are confused by news that Lil Baby is heading to SA
Lil Baby caused a stir on social media this week when Mzansi found out he was coming to SA.
The American artist was recently announced as the headline act for the Flexecution music event that will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg in December.
Some of his well-known songs are Out The Mud, Close Friends, My Dawg and Never Recover.
Since the announcement, hip-hop heads have been super-excited about Lil Baby's young visit to SA.
I know I missed Travis Scott and Meek Mill. But I'm definitely going to Lil Baby's one.— Sir. Keabetswe 👑 (@sir_keabetswe) September 25, 2019
7 Dec 2019 🔥🔥🔥#flexecution #LilBaby pic.twitter.com/VTZEq4BoKB
But after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, some tweeps got a li'l confused. They thought it was American rapper Da Baby who was coming.
Da Baby is known for the songs Walker Taxes Ranger, Taking It Out, Carpet Burn and Suge.
To make matters worse, the pair even have a song together, called Baby.
The streets were a mess, with people getting into it with memes and messages on the TL about which rapper was better and who deserved to come to SA.
Lol I only found out yesterday there was a lil baby. I thought da baby was the only baby there was. https://t.co/VD4aupTeot— Sugah (@SUGVHRY) September 26, 2019
I like lil baby but da baby is running shit rn! Lil baby aint buzz like this yet— Elvis (@ElvisM401) September 26, 2019
Da baby can rap! Ain’t no doubt about that. I just feel Lil Baby actually be rapping about shit and not about the same thing. Da Baby’s last two albums sound identical... until he gives us something different he remains mediocre to me 🤷🏽♀️— Jordan ♟ (@_Jordan2k__) September 26, 2019