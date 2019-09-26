Here’s why fans are confused by news that Lil Baby is heading to SA

Lil Baby caused a stir on social media this week when Mzansi found out he was coming to SA.

The American artist was recently announced as the headline act for the Flexecution music event that will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg in December.

Some of his well-known songs are Out The Mud, Close Friends, My Dawg and Never Recover.

Since the announcement, hip-hop heads have been super-excited about Lil Baby's young visit to SA.