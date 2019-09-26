TshisaLIVE

Here’s why fans are confused by news that Lil Baby is heading to SA

26 September 2019 - 12:36 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Lil Baby backstage at Meek Mill & Future in Concert at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 22 2019.
Rapper Lil Baby backstage at Meek Mill & Future in Concert at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 22 2019.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Baby caused a stir on social media this week when Mzansi found out he was coming to SA.

The American artist was recently announced as the headline act for the Flexecution music event that will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg in December.

Some of his well-known songs are Out The Mud, Close Friends, My Dawg and Never Recover.

Since the announcement, hip-hop heads have been super-excited about Lil Baby's young visit to SA.

But after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, some tweeps got a li'l confused. They thought it was American rapper Da Baby who was coming.

Da Baby is known for the songs Walker Taxes Ranger, Taking It Out, Carpet Burn and Suge.

To make matters worse, the pair even have a song together, called Baby

The streets were a mess, with people getting into it with memes and messages on the TL about which rapper was better and who deserved to come to SA.

