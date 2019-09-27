Here’s why Sho Madjozi’s thread on clout and sexual assault had the internet in a huff
Musician Sho Madjozi caused a stir on social media on Thursday when she took to Twitter to post a thread about clout, hate and helping a woman after an alleged sexual assault incident.
Sho, who was applauded for her views on xenophobia and femicide earlier this month, posted another lengthy thread on abuse on Thursday and immediately topped the local trends list.
The star started her thread by tweeting about some of the criticism she had been receiving of late, before telling followers that she was just trying to be “a positive light” but kept getting shade.
“All I’ve done is be a positive light. But damn honey the brighter I shine the more shade they throw on me,” she wrote.
I’m only where I am because I’m light skinned, I don’t deserve to be called a rapper, I’m protecting a predator, I don’t write my own tweets, I’m suppressing fellow Tsonga artists because I didn’t retweet someone’s remix of my song.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
There was a whole list of 50 rappers and I was the one trending because I didn’t deserve to be there. I wasn’t even number 1 on the list. I wasn’t even in the top 10 but I was the trending topic.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
I was like wow this is clearly because I’m a woman, but a good friend and advisor said na, you are more interesting to attack because things are going well for you. Man that put a lot of things in perspective.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
Sho then went on to explain each of the situations that led to the criticism.
She said that she had been getting fire from tweeps for commenting and applauding another young artist's remix but not retweeting it.
Kanti I’m shooting myself in the foot. After that I’m a topic because I didn’t retweet the video I just commented. 😅— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
She then went on to explain that a person claimed to have been sexually assaulted by someone Sho works with. After discussing it with Sho, the woman allegedly agreed that she wasn’t actually assaulted by the person but explained that the experience triggered her reaction because someone had sexually assaulted her in the past.
Sho claims the woman later directed her thread about the abuse not at the man who allegedly abused her, but at Sho.
I take the whole team to a sexual harassment workshop and I even ask her what she would like me to do about the case. Swear to god, she says give her permission to tweet about it. So I do 🤷🏽♀️— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
A year and a half later, sexual assault is on everyone’s lips so it’s a great time for this story to resurface in the form of a thread.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
Because I’m guilty of... ? Being well known, I guess. Clout is an exceptionally powerful drug, kids. Do not underestimate what it can cause people to do.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
Sho said it was a symptom of black women feeling powerless and lashing out at other black women.
“A black woman who has been belittled and underestimated and not taken seriously will take that out on another young black woman by undermining her intelligence. It’s harder to fight the racist male gatekeepers with actual wealth and power, we feel powerless against the actual rapists.
“We feel powerless under governments that keep us poor. So we attack each other. We always attack each other,” Sho wrote.
But I’m a boss and I’m a leader. I have some power and agency in this world. And I would rather use that little power to fight against the real problem, not against someone who is also a victim like I am.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019
The thread drew mixed reactions from tweeps, with some claiming Sho was wrong to slam a victim of alleged sexual assault.
Others believed that Sho was dropping bars of truth and followers should read the thread in its entirety.