Here’s why Sho Madjozi’s thread on clout and sexual assault had the internet in a huff

Musician Sho Madjozi caused a stir on social media on Thursday when she took to Twitter to post a thread about clout, hate and helping a woman after an alleged sexual assault incident.

Sho, who was applauded for her views on xenophobia and femicide earlier this month, posted another lengthy thread on abuse on Thursday and immediately topped the local trends list.

The star started her thread by tweeting about some of the criticism she had been receiving of late, before telling followers that she was just trying to be “a positive light” but kept getting shade.

“All I’ve done is be a positive light. But damn honey the brighter I shine the more shade they throw on me,” she wrote.