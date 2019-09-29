TshisaLIVE

MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries

29 September 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi's track is literally taking over the world.
Image: Sho Madjozi/ YouTube

Sho Madjozi's latest single John Cena is going viral across the world, getting shoutouts in 73 countries and counting.

The star first performed the track several weeks ago on international music platform Colors.

Since then, fans have been begging the BET award winner to drop it as a single.

She finally did so on Friday and immediately trended on social media in SA. 

The star also took to social media to ask fans around the world where they would be listening to it from, and got responses from fans as far and wide as Barbados, Thailand and Finland.

To show how deep the love goes, TshisaLIVE mapped the countries that Sho got shoutouts from in the first few hours of the post.

The data showed that fans from at least 73 different countries (and counting) were planning to bump to the song.

INSANE!

Over on social media, it was all love as fans flooded TLs with messages and memes about the track's release.

Sho Madjozi on John Cena phenomenon & being ready for romance

Sho Madjozi cannot believe the love she has been receiving lately.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' hits two million views on YouTube in just two weeks

SA Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's colors performance has hit over two million view since it was uploaded just two weeks ago.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi applauded for views of xenophobia, crime: 'We're unprotected by the leaders we have chosen'

Sho Madjozi's fans believe she's said what government should have.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

