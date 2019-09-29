MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries

Sho Madjozi's latest single John Cena is going viral across the world, getting shoutouts in 73 countries and counting.

The star first performed the track several weeks ago on international music platform Colors.

Since then, fans have been begging the BET award winner to drop it as a single.

She finally did so on Friday and immediately trended on social media in SA.

The star also took to social media to ask fans around the world where they would be listening to it from, and got responses from fans as far and wide as Barbados, Thailand and Finland.