Thandiswa Mazwai congratulates Sho Madjozi on her success - 'go tour the world'

01 October 2019 - 10:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thandiswa Mazwai has congratulated Sho Madjozi on her success.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

The force and talent that is Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi is not only taking SA by storm, but she is shaking tables globally too, making it impossible to ignore her or her music.

Veteran musician Thandiswa Mazwai is one of scores of locals who have congratulated Sho on her musical success after her new hit, John Cena was played on The Ellen Show on Monday. Thandiswa is ready to bid Sho farewell, like she did actor and musicia, Nakhane Toure.

“Go tour the world. Go be a world star”, her tweet read in part.

In a separate tweet, she acknowledged Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa, who also recently flew the SA flag high through their collaboration with Beyoncé on the soundtrack My Power, for the movie The Lion King.

Sho debuted John Cena in August on the international music platform, Colors, a performance which has garnered more than three million views on YouTube

TshisaLIVE
