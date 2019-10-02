'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal
DJ Zinhle has joined the chorus of congratulations for rapper AKA after the Supa Mega finally let fans in on his shoe deal with Reebok this week.
The rapper has BEEN teasing a collab, even flying out to Reebok HQ in the US earlier this year, and on Tuesday posted an image of shoes bearing his nickname Supa Mega.
He announced that the shoe collab will drop on October 26 and dubbed it the "SneAKA".
Proud to announce that my collaboration with @reebokclassics will drop on October the 26th ... many years in the making .. #TheSneAKA 🇿🇦 ... From AFRICA, to the WORLD 🌍 pic.twitter.com/cge11yA9Y1— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2019
AKA first announced his endorsement deal with Reebok in 2017, claiming to have signed a "seven-figure" deal with the sport's brand.
Nadia Nakai will also be dropping a range with the brand in hope of showcasing "the individuality of the classic tennis style with retro flair".
And the cost?
The shoes will cost R1,300 a pop, so you better start saving or pray for a Christmas bonus.
In celebration of the @reeboksa Classic Club C, Reebok have partnered with hip hop brand ambassadors @akaworldwide and @Nadia_nakai to showcase the individuality of the classic tennis style with retro flair. Shop yours now for R1299.95: https://t.co/HnjK0V4apW#DualThreats pic.twitter.com/KiiKuAH97k— sportscene (@sportsceneSA) September 30, 2019
Fans were going crazy over the announcement and soon #TheSneAKA was trending on Twitter.
DJ Zinhle was one of the those who hit the TLs to congratulate her bae, posting the announcement alongside the words “Congratulations, daddy.”
She sealed the message with a kiss emoji.
Congratulations daddy.💋 https://t.co/EdRlEizD2i— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 1, 2019
Fans were all here for the loved-up message, retweeting the post over 750 times with 8,000 users liking it.
Their relationship has constantly hit the headlines but Zinhle is not bothered and told Enhle Mbali on her podcast, Sincerely Yours by Enhle, that she's happy with her decision to reconcile with her baby's daddy.
“I don’t rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It sounds pompous when I say I acquire the things I want, and I don’t rob myself of things that I will question later. If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile, and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance, because I don’t want to question myself four years later.”