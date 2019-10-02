'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal

DJ Zinhle has joined the chorus of congratulations for rapper AKA after the Supa Mega finally let fans in on his shoe deal with Reebok this week.

The rapper has BEEN teasing a collab, even flying out to Reebok HQ in the US earlier this year, and on Tuesday posted an image of shoes bearing his nickname Supa Mega.

He announced that the shoe collab will drop on October 26 and dubbed it the "SneAKA".