OPINION | Why won't Twitter acknowledge that DJ Zinhle is more than AKA's girlfriend?

DJ Zinhle has been a musician for 15 years. She has won numerous awards. She's also a businesswoman, author, reality TV show producer and ran an academy in SA where she groomed up-and-coming female DJs.

However, some choose to disregard her accomplishments and label her “the woman who gave AKA a second chance after he cheated on her publicly”.

Industry colleagues and Twitter need to respect DJ Zinhle. She's no “voice of pain” or “ambassador of forgiveness”, but an accomplished woman who chooses to love whoever she wants.

Without fail, Twitter reduces her to a decision she made regarding AKA, the father of her child. At the weekend, actor Jessica Nkosi was the talk of Twitter streets after she put an ex on blast for allegedly cheating on her. Somehow, DJ Zinhle was thrown into the mix and quickly made it to the top of Twitter's trends list all because, you guessed it, she took a man back.