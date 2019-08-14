TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | AKA gives a shout-out to DJ Zinhle on new track

14 August 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA shout outs bae, DJ Zinhle on his new track.
AKA shout outs bae, DJ Zinhle on his new track.
Image: AKA/Twitter

AKA and Riky Rick had the streets in lockdown mode this week when a teaser of their upcoming collab hit the internet.

From what we've heard so far, it sounds like fire but that's not the only thing that got fans talking on social media. 

In a teaser clip posted by Riky on Twitter, fans got to listen to the dope track. In the clip, the Sidlukotini hitmaker is seen seated in a car jamming hard to the tune.

But what caught many fans' attention was a line by AKA mentioning DJ Zinhle.

"Kalawa Phakati, uDJ Zinhle... on top of the charts, nobody gon' shake my confidence. I look you straight up and down," the star is heard rapping.

DJ Zinhle was also a fan of the teaser, tweeting her approval.

Fans are stanning over the new AKA, who has in the past few months taken time off social media to live a more "normal" life. 

The rapper took to Twitter to thank fans for their patience and promise some bangers, just like the one he's dropping with Riky.

