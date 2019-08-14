LISTEN | AKA gives a shout-out to DJ Zinhle on new track

AKA and Riky Rick had the streets in lockdown mode this week when a teaser of their upcoming collab hit the internet.

From what we've heard so far, it sounds like fire but that's not the only thing that got fans talking on social media.

In a teaser clip posted by Riky on Twitter, fans got to listen to the dope track. In the clip, the Sidlukotini hitmaker is seen seated in a car jamming hard to the tune.