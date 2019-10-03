ThickLeeyonce is having her best year yet

Plus-size model and photographer ThickLeeyonce is doing the most in 2019 and it looks like her dreams are all coming true.

The body-positivity activist told TshisaLIVE that in terms of her career, this year was the best year she's ever had and all the work she put in seemed to be paying off.

“Honestly I feel like 2019 is it! It’s been such a kind year. I’m overflowing with gratitude. ‬‪I realised that my brand was getting the recognition it deserved when I started working with brands that I've always dreamt of working with.”

Lee explained she stated noticing that everything she ever wanted to come true was coming to life when her vision board started being her reality.

“That’s when I knew‬‪ that 2019 was a good year for my brand and that bigger brands wanted to associate themselves with me.”

She explained that the challenges she faced through her journey was when people always had an opinion about her body and not about her craft as well as what she's contributed to the industry.

“I would constantly hear people talk about my body. 'Oh she’s so big' chats have always been the topic around my name. I just wanted people to just look at me as an awesome creative content creator.”

She explained that since being on the come up she faced a lot of criticism but was glad that it was no longer happening as much today. “So, I’m happy to say that the challenges I faced in the beginning I no longer face as much today.”

Lee said she dealt with the challenges by always being honest with people that she had a problem with because she believed in asking for assistance when times are hard.

“Also, I don’t let challenges l define me. I learn from them and grow from that experience.”

The body-activist expressed ‬‪her game plan this year was to work hard and make sure she got enough rest. ‬‪"One of the goals I had at the beginning of the year was to open a shop! And it happened!”