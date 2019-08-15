Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked

Babes Wodumo has denied she mocked Lady Zamar over her acne in a viral video this week, telling TshisaLIVE it was not her in the footage and that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Babes was slammed by social media users and trended on Thursday after the video was shared online. In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.

“You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman is heard saying, urging Lady Zamar to remove her make-up.