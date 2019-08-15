TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked

15 August 2019 - 09:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A video allegedly depicting Babes Wodumo throwing insults at Lady Zamar has gone viral.
A video allegedly depicting Babes Wodumo throwing insults at Lady Zamar has gone viral.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo has denied she mocked Lady Zamar over her acne in a viral video this week, telling TshisaLIVE it was not her in the footage and that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Babes was slammed by social media users and trended on Thursday after the video was shared online. In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.

“You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman is heard saying, urging Lady Zamar to remove her make-up.

Speaking to ThsisaLIVE, Babes denied it was her in the video, saying she woke up on Thursday morning to news about it.

"I woke up to calls telling me I was trending on Twitter and had no idea about the video. This person who hacked my account is asking for money. It was not me," she said. 

Babes also took to Instagram to plead with her fans not pay attention to the "person" using her Twitter account. 

View this post on Instagram

Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

View this post on Instagram

Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

Many on social media expressed disappointment in her, with media personalities like ThickLeeyonce and Mo Flava defending Lady Zamar

READ MORE

Babes & Mampintsha's Bonnie and Clyde tour dubbed 'worst PR spin-off' ever

Mzansi have 'disowned' the couple and drawn comparisons with Reeva Steenkamp's shooting.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Jessica Nkosi: Any man who hits a woman belongs in the pits of hell

Jessica called out all those who claim to love their partner and then abuse them.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Assault case against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo withdrawn

The assault charge against Durban artist Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, laid by gqom queen Babes Wodumo, has been officially withdrawn.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  4. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Busiswa recounts the moment she knew AKA and Zinhle were a thing TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X