IN MEMES | Fans in their feels as latest season of Somizi's reality show ends
Fans were left in panic mode on Thursday night as the fourth season of Somizi's reality show came to an end.
Last night's episode saw Somizi and Mohale prepare for their wedding day by meeting caterers, planners and designers.
Fans even got the inside story on their meeting with Gert-Johan Coetzee, as they thrashed out outfit ideas with the celebrated designer.
They weren't too impressed with his idea of showing chest in one of the outfits, but were blown away by his other designers.
On top of that, Somizi was planning his mother's 79th birthday, which included Lilian Dube on the guest list.
The show, a hot favourite on social media, trended as fans shared their thoughts on the drama unfolding on screen.
But it soon turned to sadness at news of the season ending.
Somizi moved to console fans and promised the show would go on. He also hinted at “something special” coming real soon.
“Something special is on the cards very soon. And it’s also definitely not the last time you will see Living the Dream with Somizi. 2020 is gonna be just super epic.”
The streets were a mess.
Stop calling taking care of your parents “black tax”. Stop it! #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/au3LMsAc0J— tumelo (@Tumi_Setumu) October 3, 2019
Oooh no this is the last episode #LTDWSOMIZI 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U8aC7ZrAQG— 💚YANDA💜SOBHAYI💛 (@YandaSobhayi) October 3, 2019
I think I'm cursed. I only caught two episodes of this season. I've been missing the the rest of the episodes as well as repeats on Saturdays 😥. I'm even at work rn. Like I'm so clueless #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/tGH4saa4I9— 💉💊Prince Kingsley Lerato Mentor (@princekmentor) October 3, 2019
So ke last episode vele??— Blu (@Miss_Pabi) October 3, 2019
Angikho right!! #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/tafu0IU3DG
Somizi's relationship w his mom . #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/4NvdOt4fGQ— Ntebogang Kobedi (@KobediNtebogang) October 3, 2019
R79000? Bathong Somizi is still going to be blessed hey!!!#ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/A5Jaz9Z70R— ✨Ms_Leighrah👑 (@Lira_Ngubz) October 3, 2019
#LTDWSomizi is the best celebrity reality show in the country 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/7BbUjaZIf8— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) October 3, 2019