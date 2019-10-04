IN MEMES | Fans in their feels as latest season of Somizi's reality show ends

Fans were left in panic mode on Thursday night as the fourth season of Somizi's reality show came to an end.

Last night's episode saw Somizi and Mohale prepare for their wedding day by meeting caterers, planners and designers.

Fans even got the inside story on their meeting with Gert-Johan Coetzee, as they thrashed out outfit ideas with the celebrated designer.

They weren't too impressed with his idea of showing chest in one of the outfits, but were blown away by his other designers.

On top of that, Somizi was planning his mother's 79th birthday, which included Lilian Dube on the guest list.