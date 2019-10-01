Somizi on marriage: 'I'm in it to win it'

TV presenter. Radio host. Reality star. Dancer. Choreographer. Husband. Somizi is "in it to win it" when it comes to his marriage.

The veteran TV and radio personality tied the knot over the weekend at his husband Mohale Mutaung's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, in a star-studded traditional wedding.

Mzansi's A-listers who managed to score an invite included Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau, Thando Thabethe, Kelly Khumalo, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Lerato Kganyago, Moozlie and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Somizi's mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, and his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane were also in attendance as well as the mother of his child, actress Palesa Madisakwane.