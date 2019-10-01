Somizi on marriage: 'I'm in it to win it'
TV presenter. Radio host. Reality star. Dancer. Choreographer. Husband. Somizi is "in it to win it" when it comes to his marriage.
The veteran TV and radio personality tied the knot over the weekend at his husband Mohale Mutaung's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, in a star-studded traditional wedding.
Mzansi's A-listers who managed to score an invite included Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau, Thando Thabethe, Kelly Khumalo, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Lerato Kganyago, Moozlie and EFF leader Julius Malema.
Somizi's mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, and his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane were also in attendance as well as the mother of his child, actress Palesa Madisakwane.
Forget Top Billing. If you wanted to see a magical wedding all you needed to do was watch social media this past weekend as Mzansi celebrated Somizi and Mohale's traditional wedding. The pair tied the knot at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, on September 28 2019. It was a star-studded affair, with some of Mzansi's most famous faces in attendance.
Still gushing over the whole extravaganza and being married, Somizi took to Instagram to share a post with a caption that read: "Dear Lord. May this be our forever. Mohale Kganya is in love. I’m on (sic) it to win it."
Kganya, which means "light", is the new name Somizi was given by Mohale's parents.
If his Instagram posts are anything to go by, it's safe to say that Somizi is still enjoying his post-traditional wedding honeymoon phase.