Shimza, Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee win big at Dance Music Awards

04 October 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Shimza walked away with two awards.
Image: Instagram/ Shimza

DJ Shimza was one of the big winners at last night's South African Dance Music Awards, scooping two prizes in a glitzy ceremony.

Shimza's One Man Show won the Best Festival category, while the hitmaker also walked away with the prestigious Best Male DJ award.

He took to social media after the ceremony to pose with his two trophies.

His rival, Prince Kaybee, also won big at the awards, taking home the House Record of the Year award for Fetch Your Life.

Black Coffee continued his dominance of 2019 with a win in the Best Album category, and Black Motion took home the Best Live Act category.

Best Female DJ went to DJ Buhle, while Simmy won the Best Female Vocalist prize.

Distruction Boyz showed they are still a force in SA music, taking home the Best Gqom Record of the Year for Amaxoki featuring DJ Tira.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have been filling dance floors across the country with their hits and walked away with the Best Amapiano Record of the Year for their song Amantombazane with Samthing Soweto.

