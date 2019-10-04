Baby Cele to celebrate traditional wedding this weekend

It's going to be a weekend of celebration for Uzalo actress Baby Cele and her man, Thabo Moloka. They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Umlazi, Durban.

The couple, who have been together for five years, will hold the ceremony on Saturday, two years after their white wedding.

The star revealed to Daily Sun that she and Thabo will be wearing traditional attire designed by Mamsie Phoko, of the Afrolicious label, who has dressed high-profile clients including Jacob Zuma’s wife, Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

“It is a great feeling to be traditionally married to the man that I love so much. I hope everything will go as per our plans,” Baby told the publication.

The star has been living apart from Thabo while shooting Uzalo and told TshisaLIVE last year that it was hard at first.

“Unfortunately I had to leave three months after (the wedding). I didn't know if I should tell him (her husband). I thought if I discuss it with him, chances are he will change my mind. So I signed the contract and only told him three days later. I didn't have the guts.

“He did not take it well, but after a few hours he got over it. I told him Durban is down the road and he can come any time. He can wake up without me and be with me by the afternoon.”

Baby said the pair were still madly in love and enjoying married life.

“Married life is so beautiful. It is the best thing. We work very well as a team and I am glad that it has worked out like this. We waited a while, but it was worth the wait.”

She penned a loved-up post to Thabo in July, thanking him for always supporting her.

“Thank you Ntate Maloka for loving me, for believing in me, long distance relationships are never easy but through the Most High it's all possible. You have stood by me when times were tough, when I thought I couldn't go on but you never failed me. You never said you didn't fall in love neSangoma you loved me still.

“You asked me to lead the way and not leave you behind because all this was new to you. I thank you for your patience, I thank you for your beautiful soul, I thank you for being you,” she wrote.