TshisaLIVE

SNAPS| 10 times Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott served us couple goals

07 October 2019 - 06:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are overs.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are overs.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

One of Hollywood's most famous and influential couples, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, have broken up. Kylie officially shut the rumour mill on Thursday in a tweet in which she said the two will remain good friends and dedicated parents to their daughter, Stormi Webster.

During the two years they dated, Kylie and Travis have not been shy to serve us couple goals by sharing cute snaps on their social media pages. We take you down memory lane to recall 10 times they served us #couplegoals.

View this post on Instagram

baby #2?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

2018🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

baecation 🖤💦

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

tell me a secret bae #sundayservice

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take a 'break', but fans don't believe it

Power couple Kylie and Travis Scott are both single again, well ... for now!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'Perfection': Tristan Thompson on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram photo shoot

NBA star Tristan Thompson never misses a chance to publicly show his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, just how much he ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Jordyn Woods on Kylie Jenner split: 'What's the definition of a break-up?'

She says she is still trying to figure out who she is
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X