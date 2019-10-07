WATCH | Minnie Dlamini opens up about heartbreak after her brother’s death: I’m drained

Minnie Dlamini and her family bade farewell to her brother, Khosini, at the weekend and she's heartbroken.

The TV personality has been picking up the pieces of her life after Khosini's death last month. He had been in ICU for several weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Minnie shared a touching video tribute to her brother on Twitter on Sunday, captioned: “I will love you forever K.”

She received hundreds of messages of support after Khosini's death and, in another post, thanked those who had been there for her and the Dlamini family over the past month.

“Words cannot justify how blessed my family is with amazing people who supported us with everything they could. People never left our side for 23 days and continue to be there for us. We could not have done this without you all. We love you so much,” she wrote.

Norma Gigaba also shared a heartfelt tribute to Khosini.

“Yesterday we sent our last goodbye to you, your death left us broken, seeing you fighting for your life at hospital for a short period of time was so painful, we will miss your big smile and positive attitude. Such a young driven soul but it is well.”