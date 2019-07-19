Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the DIFF: has she redeemed herself fashion-wise?

Minnie Dlamini-Jones was dragged on Twitter earlier this month for her Durban July outfit, with many on social media insinuating that she’s lost her fashion mojo in recent years.

It appears the tide may have turned, however. Mrs Jones set Instagram aflame with fire emojis when she posted a snap of herself at the opening night of the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) in a sexy Cinnel gown.

Has the celeb redeemed herself for her style flop at the races? We asked our fashion team to weigh in.

MINNIE’S DURBAN JULY LOOK

Minnie’s confusing 1950s/Spanish-dress-up-party look earned her a spot at the top of our worst dressed list.

“She looked a bit old at the races,” says our fashion team. “Her outfit just felt very old fashioned … too over the top.”