Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the DIFF: has she redeemed herself fashion-wise?
The celeb has not had a good time on the red carpet of late, but an outfit she wore at the Durban International Film Festival signals that that could be about to change
Minnie Dlamini-Jones was dragged on Twitter earlier this month for her Durban July outfit, with many on social media insinuating that she’s lost her fashion mojo in recent years.
It appears the tide may have turned, however. Mrs Jones set Instagram aflame with fire emojis when she posted a snap of herself at the opening night of the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) in a sexy Cinnel gown.
Has the celeb redeemed herself for her style flop at the races? We asked our fashion team to weigh in.
MINNIE’S DURBAN JULY LOOK
Minnie’s confusing 1950s/Spanish-dress-up-party look earned her a spot at the top of our worst dressed list.
“She looked a bit old at the races,” says our fashion team. “Her outfit just felt very old fashioned … too over the top.”
MINNIE’S DIFF LOOK
This look is certainly more modern. The tight-fitting gown showed off Mrs Jones’ figure, while the sheer back and dazzling 'string' detailing make the outfit fun. She even has a ‘butterfly wings effect’ when she moves.
“This one feels a bit more playful and younger and fresher,” says our fashion team.
Our red carpet host @MinnieDlamini 🤩 #DIFF2019 #KnuckleCity 🥊 pic.twitter.com/zEdl1ImOqJ— M-Net Movies (@mnetmovies) July 18, 2019
Has Minnie redeemed herself? We say yes.