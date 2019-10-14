TshisaLIVE

Nasty C says he was joking about ending 'yanos

14 October 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C loves SA hip-hop, but he isn't about to kill 'yanos over it.
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

Nasty C has cleared the air about his claim to "put an end to amapiano", telling fans he was only joking when he took the jab.

The rapper had the internet in crisis mode over the weekend when a video of him with Shane Eagles went viral. In the video, which is a teaser for their collab Paris, Nasty C can be heard promising to put an end to the popular genre.

It sparked a massive debate on social media, with people catching feelings quicker than colds in winter.

Even AKA was dragged into the fiasco, after he claimed he hated anyone who hated amapiano, and then backtracked when people pointed out Nasty C's comments.

While tweeps were losing their heads, Nasty C took to Twitter to clear the air and said  he was just joking.

He said the comment came from his love for SA hip-hop.

"Nobody’s putting an end to 'yano. I think we all know that. That was just a little joke that came out of my love for SA hip-hop," he wrote.

