Lerato Kganyago on losing her virginity at 24 - and being judged for being single with no kids

Lerato also touched on her relationship with her mother, explaining that the pair didn't have a strong bond.

“I'm working on being closer with my mum, but our relationship is not as strong as I would like it to be because I was raised by my gran, which is something that happens in most black families. My gran was my pillar ... I mean the first time I had a crush on someone or dated someone, my gran would know about it, whereas ... even now my mother has no clue what's happening in my love life,” she said.

Lerato said fame has had an impact on her relationships and she gets excited when she meets a guy who is not a groupie.

Fame has also not stopped her from being judged by other women. Lerato said one of the most hurtful criticisms was from a former friend who judged her for not having a man or a child.

“We were arguing and she said to me, 'At the end of the day, you can have all this money, you can have all these cars, you can have whatever - but you still don't have a man and a child.'

"It was so painful because I don't have a child - I have spoken openly about my struggles of conceiving - and I also don't have a man that I can say, 'OK, there's potential here.'"