Nasty C misses out on BET award, but he is no sore loser

Nasty C lost out on a BET hip-hop award, but has proven his class by giving a shout-out to winner Sarkodie.

Nasty was nominated alongside the Ghanaian rapper in the Best International Flow category.

Sarkodie walked away with the award at the weekend and gave his home country a huge shout-out in his acceptance speech.

“I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the year of return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”