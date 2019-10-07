TshisaLIVE

Nasty C misses out on BET award, but he is no sore loser

07 October 2019 - 11:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C didn't win, but wasn't upset.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C lost out on a BET hip-hop award, but has proven his class by giving a shout-out to winner Sarkodie.

Nasty was nominated alongside the Ghanaian rapper in the Best International Flow category.

Sarkodie walked away with the award at the weekend and gave his home country a huge shout-out in his acceptance speech.

“I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the year of return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”

The musician was the toast of West Africa after the win and Nasty C joined the chorus of congratulations.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he wrote: “Big congrats, Sarkodie.”

Nasty will have another chance to win an international award this year, at the MTV European Music Awards.

The SA rapper is nominated in the Best African Act category, alongside, Prince Kaybee, Teni, Toofan, Harmonize and Burna Boy.

The event will be held on November 3 in Seville, Spain, with voting in the category open.

