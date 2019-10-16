All the feels after Black Coffee's interview with Trevor Noah
DJ Black Coffee's guest appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has left Mzansi in awe.
The popular DJ was a guest on Trevor's late-night news show on Monday, where he shared some pearls of wisdom.
Speaking to Trevor, Black Coffee credited his success to "knowing hunger and knowing that you've experienced it and you don't wanna go back".
He also said that he's part of an effort to change the narrative about Africa.
"We are trying to change the narrative about the continent. Maybe it is our fault; we have always seen Africa as an inferior place. All the best things were on TV, which means they were in America or Europe. It took so much away from the continent and we want to reverse that," he said.
Listen to the full interview below:
Beyond just being a DJ and a producer, Black Coffee has collaborated with Drake, Usher and even made it on Beyoncé's playlist dedicated to her husband Jay Z in 2017.
The interview inspired many, here is a snapshot of the reactions:
This has officially been Black Coffee Week. We don’t recognise anyone else who does anything for the remainder of the week. Make it October in fact. @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/7o63OFhxAQ— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2019
Tell me why one won’t be proud. I’m sure I’m allowed to be an ambulance and say We, we, We are proud of you Black coffee and nawe mfana Ongu Trevor Noah. ❤️❤️❤️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Niyibambe kanjalo ke MaAfrika amahle. pic.twitter.com/VXG4YSh3fa— STOP Violence Against Women &Children 🇿🇦 (@EzamaCirha) October 15, 2019
This is one thing we get motivated by... Two icons! Black coffee interviewed by Trevor Noah ❤️ proudly SA🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/mesfaltZc8— Lezlo5🇿🇦👽 (@Lezlo5) October 15, 2019
When I saw the pics, I imagined the conversation to be in isiXhosa... 🤣😂... Great work guys, fly that SA 🇿🇦 flag! #BlackCoffee https://t.co/5LXYnC3E6c— Wandisile Sebezo 🇿🇦 (@AfrikaSebezo) October 16, 2019