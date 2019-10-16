TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets

16 October 2019 - 11:07 By Masego Seemela
Kamo Mphela is all sorts of flames with these dances moves.
Image: Kamo Mphela/ Instagram

Dancer and amapiano artist Kamogelo Mphela is a whole mood up in these streets after her latest dancing video went viral.

Kamo found herself trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning after she shared a video dancing in the streets to an amapiano song, which literally stopped traffic.

Since making it on the trends list, fans shared how her dances moves "gave them life" and made them see dancing "from a different perspective". 

While others envied Kamo's dancing skills, some praised her even going as far as saying that that's how they see themselves dancing "in their heads".

One tweep went as far as tagging the transport minister Fikile Mbalula and said Kamo was the reason there was always traffic on the road.

The eight-second video got a lot of interest from tweeps who felt that it was too much of a teaser and wanted to know where the rest of the video went.

They even begged the vibrant amapiano dancer to release the full video.

While Kamo's dancing in traffic stunt seemed quite dangerous to some, others hailed her for her dancing skills and rhythm.

