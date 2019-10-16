WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets

Dancer and amapiano artist Kamogelo Mphela is a whole mood up in these streets after her latest dancing video went viral.

Kamo found herself trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning after she shared a video dancing in the streets to an amapiano song, which literally stopped traffic.

Since making it on the trends list, fans shared how her dances moves "gave them life" and made them see dancing "from a different perspective".

While others envied Kamo's dancing skills, some praised her even going as far as saying that that's how they see themselves dancing "in their heads".