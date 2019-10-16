WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets
Dancer and amapiano artist Kamogelo Mphela is a whole mood up in these streets after her latest dancing video went viral.
Kamo found herself trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning after she shared a video dancing in the streets to an amapiano song, which literally stopped traffic.
Since making it on the trends list, fans shared how her dances moves "gave them life" and made them see dancing "from a different perspective".
While others envied Kamo's dancing skills, some praised her even going as far as saying that that's how they see themselves dancing "in their heads".
One tweep went as far as tagging the transport minister Fikile Mbalula and said Kamo was the reason there was always traffic on the road.
The eight-second video got a lot of interest from tweeps who felt that it was too much of a teaser and wanted to know where the rest of the video went.
They even begged the vibrant amapiano dancer to release the full video.
While Kamo's dancing in traffic stunt seemed quite dangerous to some, others hailed her for her dancing skills and rhythm.
@MbalulaFikile this is one of the reasons there's always traffic. 😂😂😂— Kopano Romeo (@Kopanoray) October 15, 2019
So this is some form of body workout or what 🤷🤷 no no cabangelani izdudla bo, at least bo mavoshonyana-like dance moves would accommodate most people out there— ÑeCroMancÈr (@ndumiso_mayeza) October 16, 2019
Damn this lady has made me see dancing from a different perspective. She doesn't just dance she move to the beats, the rhythm. She is really the next big thing in Mzanzi— Gilbert Moela (@GilbertMoela) October 15, 2019
I really love you and your dance moves,but these 30 seconds videos sisi aowa maan 🤦♂️— Omphemetse Monyatsi (@OmphemetseMonya) October 15, 2019
Bathong..🥺 Yazi eintlek ngabe uLoose, you’d be doing this nawe and looking hella gorgeous. Manje ngoba aaii...🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/8c7xVESsFU— JABULILE (@boobah12) October 16, 2019