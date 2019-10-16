TshisaLIVE

US star Gina Rodriguez apologises for video of her singing the N-word

The video sparked a huge social media storm and even trended in SA

16 October 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Gina Rodriguez has apologised for using the offensive word.
Gina Rodriguez has apologised for using the offensive word.
Image: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

US actress Gina Rodriguez faced the social media firing squad on Tuesday after a video of her using the N-word went viral.

The Jane The Virgin star posted the video of herself singing along to some of Lauryn Hill's lines on the Fugees' Ready Or Not on Instagram.

In the video she can be heard rapping: “Voodoo I could do what you do, easy, believe me, fronting n*****, give me hee-bee-gee-bees”.

Sis soon faced a flood of criticism and deleted the video from her page.

She later returned with another video, apologising to all those who were offended.

“Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologise. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.”

While some accepted the apology, others dismissed it as “lame” and “weak”.

Soon sis was topping trends lists worldwide, including in Mzansi.

'Racial slurs' on 7de Laan tore Enhle Mbali apart

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has revisited the "pain, abuse and racial slurs " she experienced because of her interracial relationship on 7de Laan.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Somizi challenges the Human Rights Commission to take on homophobic slurs

Somizi also responded to a comedian's open letter claiming The Idols SA judge and his 'gay friends' dressed like clowns.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

BBC rapped over latest Top Gear 'racial' slur

Britain's broadcasting watchdog criticised the BBC on Monday after Jeremy Clarkson, presenter of motoring programme Top Gear, used an "offensive ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X