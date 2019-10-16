US star Gina Rodriguez apologises for video of her singing the N-word
The video sparked a huge social media storm and even trended in SA
US actress Gina Rodriguez faced the social media firing squad on Tuesday after a video of her using the N-word went viral.
The Jane The Virgin star posted the video of herself singing along to some of Lauryn Hill's lines on the Fugees' Ready Or Not on Instagram.
In the video she can be heard rapping: “Voodoo I could do what you do, easy, believe me, fronting n*****, give me hee-bee-gee-bees”.
Sis soon faced a flood of criticism and deleted the video from her page.
She later returned with another video, apologising to all those who were offended.
“Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologise. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.”
While some accepted the apology, others dismissed it as “lame” and “weak”.
Soon sis was topping trends lists worldwide, including in Mzansi.
MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jYIYOwTbbm— community of colour (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019
If Gina Rodriguez was a fan of #Blackish, she might've seen the backlash coming. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iJX5sd2BIh— Jonny Spook-tastico 👻 (@IAmJonnyApollo) October 16, 2019
All black people’s response to Gina Rodriguez— Bob Left-Foot (@DancesWithInk) October 16, 2019
pic.twitter.com/TlLtSEIgrP
everyone after gina rodriguez deleted her insta story pic.twitter.com/xBgVGQyOPo— ً (@melspatton) October 15, 2019
#GinaRodriguez after realizing she posted that video to her public insta story pic.twitter.com/iRrQB8SMKp— Taylor Williams (@taynicole150) October 16, 2019
Well it looks like you cant sing along to your favorite jams in public anymore. Sensitive ass ppl I swear... 😑😒 #ginarodriguez pic.twitter.com/vVzbAhOu28— Coni 🌶 (@coni_rad) October 16, 2019
gina rodriguez is an example of a entitled celebrity that is clearly way over her own head. that evil energy literally radiating thru the screen with that sarcastic ass apology. sit down! glad i never watched her show #ginarodriguezisoverparty pic.twitter.com/8qHmB6M93B— Esperanza Gonzalez (@ecsacstate) October 16, 2019