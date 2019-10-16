US star Gina Rodriguez apologises for video of her singing the N-word

US actress Gina Rodriguez faced the social media firing squad on Tuesday after a video of her using the N-word went viral.

The Jane The Virgin star posted the video of herself singing along to some of Lauryn Hill's lines on the Fugees' Ready Or Not on Instagram.

In the video she can be heard rapping: “Voodoo I could do what you do, easy, believe me, fronting n*****, give me hee-bee-gee-bees”.

Sis soon faced a flood of criticism and deleted the video from her page.

She later returned with another video, apologising to all those who were offended.

“Hey, what’s up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologise. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you.”

While some accepted the apology, others dismissed it as “lame” and “weak”.

Soon sis was topping trends lists worldwide, including in Mzansi.