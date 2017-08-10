TshisaLIVE

'Racial slurs' on 7de Laan tore Enhle Mbali apart

10 August 2017 - 11:26 By TshisaLIVE
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo talks about her time on 7de Laan
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo talks about her time on 7de Laan

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has revisited the "pain, abuse and racial slurs " she experienced because of her interracial relationship on 7de Laan. 

Last year the actress took to social media to lift the lid on being subjected to racial slurs both by viewers and on set, after her character Nandi, fell in love with and kissed Bernard. 

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk with Anele, the actress said  she could handle fans' "disapproval" but the racial comments really hit deep when they came allegedly came from "inside" the production.

"It's really painful. I heard that someone said Bernard (played by Werner Coetser)  is gonna lose viewership now that he's kissed a black girl. I was like, is black a disease?  I don't think people understand what being black is. A simple statement like that shoots really deep. And for me it shot very deep and it was really painful. That's why I took to social [media] platforms because I felt that my voice needs to be heard in this instance," she said.

Enhle, who is now on e.tv's Broken Vows playing a character who is dating a white guy, said that she doesn't refuse roles because of race. She said that her role on 7de Laan wasn't meant to be long and that when it ended she could either extend or leave. She chose to go shoot The Fergusons Film's production Rockville.

"I'm so lucky that right now the people that are watching [Broken Vows] are so open minded and I am not gonna get any slander. I was torn apart on 7de Laan," she said.

Watch the interview here:

