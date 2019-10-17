TshisaLIVE

AKA hits back at claims he should drop more music: This is my job

17 October 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA is not here for tweeps telling him how to do his job.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper AKA has hit back at those who have called him lazy for not releasing more music, telling them that he does not tell them how to do their jobs.

A hater came calling on his page this week after he posted a snap of himself looking fresh. A follower claimed that he was trying to imitate Drake.

"Dressed like a Drake imitation. Always biting from overseas and forgetting that South Africans have social media and they can tell. Why can't you copy the work ethic then? Put out new music," the user wrote, adding that fans should not tolerate laziness from artists.

AKA has never been one to hold his tongue and shot a sarcastic remark towards him.

He explained that he had made the remark because the user seemed to know how AKA should run his career. 

"The reason I asked is because you are giving me expert advice on something I've been doing for like 10 years plus. This is my job. I also wanna give my expert analysis on the proper way to like, sell funeral cover or like, flip a burger or whatever it is you do."

AKA faced backlash for his comment but defended his stance.

"I never said there was anything wrong with it. I'm just saying, that this is how I make a living and provide for my family and he wants to chat sh*t. I mean, I don't come to his workplace and smack the mop or whatever out of his hand you know. I'm a decent human being."

