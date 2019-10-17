AKA hits back at claims he should drop more music: This is my job

Rapper AKA has hit back at those who have called him lazy for not releasing more music, telling them that he does not tell them how to do their jobs.

A hater came calling on his page this week after he posted a snap of himself looking fresh. A follower claimed that he was trying to imitate Drake.

"Dressed like a Drake imitation. Always biting from overseas and forgetting that South Africans have social media and they can tell. Why can't you copy the work ethic then? Put out new music," the user wrote, adding that fans should not tolerate laziness from artists.

AKA has never been one to hold his tongue and shot a sarcastic remark towards him.