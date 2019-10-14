TshisaLIVE

AKA on calls for a collab with Cassper: 'Miss me with that unity sh*t'

14 October 2019 - 11:15 By Masego Seemela
Fans have called for a collab between AKA and Cassper.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA has slammed calls for unity in the hip-hop community and shut down  possibilities of a collab with rival Cassper Nyovest.

It all started when the rapper took to Twitter at the weekend to say he hated anyone who hated amapiano.

After the bold statement, fans flooded his mentions, telling him it meant he hated Nasty C and Shane Eagle, who had plans to put an end to the craze that's got everyone dancing in these streets. They thought he was taking shots at Nasty C and were ready for some new “beef”.

AKA asked how he could have beef with Nasty C and said cries for unity in hip-hop were “all bullsh*t”.

“So now because I said I don’t fux with people who don’t f**k with (amapiano) ... and then afterward found out that this guy said he doesn’t f**k with it, now I’m beefing with him? People cry about unity in SA Hip Hop but it’s all bullsh*t. They thrive off negativity. They love it.”

He then solidified his statement that fans were not about unity in the hip-hop community by saying the reason they had been keeping him and Cassper relevant for so many years was because Mzansi loved beef.

“Miss me with that unity sh*t. You some damn liars,” he tweeted.

AKA then closed the debate by saying he didn't want to be told about collabos in the name of unity, because essentially fans were all about the beef.

“Don't tell me about 'we wanna see you and so and so and so and so do a track and bring the game together'. You love beef tooooo much.”

