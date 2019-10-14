AKA on calls for a collab with Cassper: 'Miss me with that unity sh*t'

Rapper AKA has slammed calls for unity in the hip-hop community and shut down possibilities of a collab with rival Cassper Nyovest.

It all started when the rapper took to Twitter at the weekend to say he hated anyone who hated amapiano.

After the bold statement, fans flooded his mentions, telling him it meant he hated Nasty C and Shane Eagle, who had plans to put an end to the craze that's got everyone dancing in these streets. They thought he was taking shots at Nasty C and were ready for some new “beef”.