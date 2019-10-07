TshisaLIVE

AKA shuts down the hip-hop vs amapiano debate, causing a storm online

07 October 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA thinks the hip-hop vs amapiano debate is unnecessary.
AKA thinks the hip-hop vs amapiano debate is unnecessary.
Image: Instagram/ Blaq_smith

AKA has weighed in on the never-ending amapiano vs hip-hop debate, telling followers that as long as South African music is winning, there is no need to fight.

In fact, he thinks the whole fight is "dumb".

The rapper has been peeping all this talk about the two genres and took to Twitter to tell his followers that he doesn't care for it.

"All this piano vs hip-hop talk is dumb. I don’t care what genre it is, as long as it’s South African music punishing South African charts, who cares bro."

One follower told the rapper he would care if hip-hop was in the state it was in six years ago.

AKA hit back, calling the man a loser.

"You want to be in 2013? ...what a f*king loser," the rapper wrote.

'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle

Everyone is celebrating after Zinhle announced the launch of her design studio
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal

That's what baes are for.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love again

DJ Zinhle and AKA are no longer shy to show their love for each other in public
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in California TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest confuses people with his outfit choice at Somhale's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi on vegan guests and showing skin at his wedding to Mohale: ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X