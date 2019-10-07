AKA shuts down the hip-hop vs amapiano debate, causing a storm online

AKA has weighed in on the never-ending amapiano vs hip-hop debate, telling followers that as long as South African music is winning, there is no need to fight.

In fact, he thinks the whole fight is "dumb".

The rapper has been peeping all this talk about the two genres and took to Twitter to tell his followers that he doesn't care for it.

"All this piano vs hip-hop talk is dumb. I don’t care what genre it is, as long as it’s South African music punishing South African charts, who cares bro."