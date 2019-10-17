Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing
Fans were not impressed by Enhle Mbali 'holding back' about Black Coffee in her interview with Pearl Thusi
Enhle Mbali has responded to reports earlier this year that she had split from her hubby, DJ Black Coffee, telling Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story that she would let the public guess.
The episode that aired on Wednesday night saw Enhle talk about her upbringing, the lack of a father figure in her life as a child and where she and Black Coffee were at in their relationship.
There has been swirling speculation around Enhle and Black Coffee's love life since a report by City Press in July claimed the pair were getting divorced because of Black Coffee’s alleged infidelities and “meddling family members”.
Enhle wasn't about to spill the tea, saying she preferred to keep some things private.
“I think the public knows nothing and that's why I let the public throw their assumptions. I never confirmed or denied anything. Anything that I speak from my private life is from my own voice. Let them speculate until then. I have said nothing, Nathi has said nothing.”
When asked about her marital status with Black Coffee, Enhle reiterated that there were children involved and she would continue to wear her heart on her sleeve. “Once I love, I love.”
Some fans said Enhle didn't owe anyone an explanation about her marriage. Others felt she was unfair for not answering Pearl's questions, as she had asked DJ Zinhle deeply personal questions when she recently interviewed her on her YouTube channel, Simply Yours - Enhle.
During that interview, Enhle asked Zinhle why she decided to give her baby daddy, AKA, a second chance after she found out he had “cheated” on her.
Zinhle later said she was caught off guard by the question.
When asked how she felt about the backlash she received from the episode, Enhle said: “Unfortunately, as celebs, they had to live their lives in the public eye and the show was all about giving women the platform to speak their truth.”
Here are some of the reactions to Enhle's interview with Pearl:
Our society celebrates people's unhappiness, especially in marriages, whether real or imagined.— Tizza (@smarties404) October 17, 2019
They pretend to be concerned publicly but they gossip and laugh at you behind closed doors. Enhle is smart enough to know this.
You are mad cos you are that society.#BehindTheStory
Two possibilities here Enhle Mbali is probably "correcting" the interview she had with DJ Zinhle where it was claimed she was projecting her own heartbreak on Zinhle. Twitter reviews analysing that she is hurt and needs to heal or rather get psychological help #BehindTheStory— Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) October 17, 2019
Is it me or does Enhle Mbali seem a bit edgy/uncomfortable/angry ? #BehindTheStory— Zandi M (@ZandyleMabika) October 16, 2019
People just wanted to hear negative, “juicy” things and because she didn’t entertain it, they’re pressed. She conducted that #BehindTheStory interview impeccably and let’s not forget - Enhle has a strong career and more importantly, a family to protect.— Rowan ™ (@marlonxmogabale) October 17, 2019
#BehindTheStory When I woke up to Behind The Story trending and reading the comments i had to watch the recording and then realised that Enhle is at the intelligence level that belies her age and many wanted her to come to their level to meet their expectations. My best interview— Wadee Ranoto (@tmi_pat) October 17, 2019
#BehindTheStory That interview was pointless...— NonameSilly🌸🌸 (@Noh_xy) October 17, 2019
Pearl was interviewing...
Enhle didn't wanna be interviewed
Pearl didn't push....
Just a sad pathetic waste of time I couldn't even finish it!.
Shame everyone be thinking #Enhle Mbali was supposed to spill the tea on #BehindTheStory ya'll need to respect people's personal lives. Send those to us via info@mgosi.co.za and we will plug everyone! It's our business and not yours! pic.twitter.com/QqPw7lp1py— Mgosi.co.za (@Mgosi_SA) October 17, 2019
Enhle wouldn’t even let Pearl finish the question that time she went in deep asking Zintle all kinds of personal questions. #BehindTheStory— Rato (@Tee_Vuliwe) October 16, 2019
The queen Enhle Mbali has spoken, she is clearly not ready to talk yet. #BehindTheStory— Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) October 17, 2019
PS: don't do such interviews then pic.twitter.com/OpSaWvCNTI