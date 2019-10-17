TshisaLIVE

Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing

Fans were not impressed by Enhle Mbali 'holding back' about Black Coffee in her interview with Pearl Thusi

17 October 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Social media is unimpressed with Enhle Mbali's lack of transparency on 'Behind The Story'.
Social media is unimpressed with Enhle Mbali's lack of transparency on 'Behind The Story'.
Image: Instagram/Enhle Mbali

Enhle Mbali has responded to reports earlier this year that she had split from her hubby, DJ Black Coffee, telling Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story that she would let the public guess.

The episode that aired on Wednesday night saw Enhle talk about her upbringing, the lack of a father figure in her life as a child and where she and Black Coffee were at in their relationship.

There has been swirling speculation around Enhle and Black Coffee's love life since a report by City Press in July claimed the pair were getting divorced because of Black Coffee’s alleged infidelities and “meddling family members”.

Enhle wasn't about to spill the tea, saying she preferred to keep some things private.

“I think the public knows nothing and that's why I let the public throw their assumptions. I never confirmed or denied anything. Anything that I speak from my private life is from my own voice. Let them speculate until then. I have said nothing, Nathi has said nothing.” 

Zinhle on Enhle's 'cheating partners' interview: I had no clue we'd be speaking about that

She said she could have asked Enhle for questions prior to the interview but had not done so.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

When asked about her marital status with Black Coffee, Enhle reiterated that there were children involved and she would continue to wear her heart on her sleeve. “Once I love, I love.”

Some fans said Enhle didn't owe anyone an explanation about her marriage. Others felt she was unfair for not answering Pearl's questions, as she had asked DJ Zinhle deeply personal questions when she recently interviewed her on her YouTube channel, Simply Yours - Enhle.

During that interview, Enhle asked Zinhle why she decided to give her baby daddy, AKA, a second chance after she found out he had “cheated” on her.

Zinhle later said she was caught off guard by the question.

When asked how she felt about the backlash she received from the episode, Enhle said: “Unfortunately, as celebs, they had to live their lives in the public eye and the show was all about giving women the platform to speak their truth.”

Here are some of the reactions to Enhle's interview with Pearl:

MORE

Penny Lebyane weighs in on Zinhle & Enhle's convo about cheating partners

'Where is the older DJ wives to teach the young ones how to be a DJ wife?'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Black Coffee shares some private moments with The Carters

The chill Black Coffee had around The Carters is the type we all aspire to have!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta Insta Live

AKA said it best: 'Just drink water and take your business and mind it, mind it, mind it' That's all.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Queen B takes centre stage in galaxy of stars

Soweto's World Cup stadium will be packed with screaming fans today - and Chiefs and Pirates are not even playing
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
X