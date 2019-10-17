Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing

Enhle Mbali has responded to reports earlier this year that she had split from her hubby, DJ Black Coffee, telling Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story that she would let the public guess.

The episode that aired on Wednesday night saw Enhle talk about her upbringing, the lack of a father figure in her life as a child and where she and Black Coffee were at in their relationship.

There has been swirling speculation around Enhle and Black Coffee's love life since a report by City Press in July claimed the pair were getting divorced because of Black Coffee’s alleged infidelities and “meddling family members”.

Enhle wasn't about to spill the tea, saying she preferred to keep some things private.

“I think the public knows nothing and that's why I let the public throw their assumptions. I never confirmed or denied anything. Anything that I speak from my private life is from my own voice. Let them speculate until then. I have said nothing, Nathi has said nothing.”