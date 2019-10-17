TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Black Coffee on Trevor Noah: He is a beacon of light that shines on the continent

17 October 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee gushed over Trevor Noah.
Black Coffee gushed over Trevor Noah.
Image: The Daily Show/ Twitter

Black Coffee has reflected on his appearance on The Daily Show, revealing what he wanted to say to Trevor on the show.

The DJ gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes during his visit to the popular American talk show this week, and explained that it was a massive deal for him.

“I am going to see a guy that inspires me. This is like a big moment for me,” he told fans.

He described the interview as “nerve-racking” and said that he even forgot to tell Trevor how much of an impact he had on African artists.

“I wanted to say something at the end but I didn't plan it properly. He has done a lot for us, man.”

He added that Trevor had shined a light on the continent in an incredible way.

“Trevor is a beacon of light that shines on the continent. He shines and the world today can see us because of that light.”

Trevor was just as glowing in his praise of the musician during the interview, waxing lyrical about his incredible talent.

Black Coffee followed up his appearance on the show with a performance at Drake's More Life party in New York, to the surprise of the lucky few concert goers who managed to find and get into the venue.

LISTEN | Black Coffee talks to Trevor Noah about fame, poverty & African stereotypes

Black Coffee is on a mission to break down stereotypes
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

What did Black Coffee do after 'The Daily Show'? Go play at a secret party with Drake!

Black Coffee was probably on some: "Yo, Drake. Can I pull through?"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

All the feels after Black Coffee's interview with Trevor Noah

The interview between the two of the country's biggest entertainment exports inspired many in SA.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH| Drake pulled up at a Black Coffee show and fans are freaking TF out!

Black Coffee just casually thanked malume Dreezy.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
X