WATCH | Black Coffee on Trevor Noah: He is a beacon of light that shines on the continent
Black Coffee has reflected on his appearance on The Daily Show, revealing what he wanted to say to Trevor on the show.
The DJ gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes during his visit to the popular American talk show this week, and explained that it was a massive deal for him.
“I am going to see a guy that inspires me. This is like a big moment for me,” he told fans.
He described the interview as “nerve-racking” and said that he even forgot to tell Trevor how much of an impact he had on African artists.
“I wanted to say something at the end but I didn't plan it properly. He has done a lot for us, man.”
He added that Trevor had shined a light on the continent in an incredible way.
“Trevor is a beacon of light that shines on the continent. He shines and the world today can see us because of that light.”
Trevor was just as glowing in his praise of the musician during the interview, waxing lyrical about his incredible talent.
Black Coffee followed up his appearance on the show with a performance at Drake's More Life party in New York, to the surprise of the lucky few concert goers who managed to find and get into the venue.