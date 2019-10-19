TshisaLIVE

Denise Zimba praises DJ Zinhle: She deserves everything she gets

19 October 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Zinhle's Cosmopolitan magazine cover caused a massive heatwave and load-shedding in Mzansi.
DJ Zinhle's Cosmopolitan magazine cover caused a massive heatwave and load-shedding in Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle caused a traffic jam like the ones you find at Noord taxi rank with her mind-blowing Cosmopolitan magazine cover.

Sis posted a picture of the cover on Instagram, where she wrote: “Own the summer!!!”

Minister of transport Mbaweezy would have needed to leave everything and come to Jozi to control the traffic, because wow beku rough shem.

Jealous down! She looked like a dream and caused umrivithi, a heatwave and load-shedding, siyakuvuma Sis, salute.

Denise Zimba was watching and couldn't help but gush over Zinhle. She also praised her work ethic.

“The way this woman deserves everything she gets! Hardest working human, so loving, loyal and humble! Best mommy ever!! Love you too much sis,” she tweeted.

Some of us are queuing for gym memberships, holding the magazine as motivation.

Dezember is around the corner, we also want to own summer, noma kanjani.

Cava the cover, mchana: 

