'Working for Kim Kardashian was an incredible experience,' says SA model
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Summer Zoe Thompson taught herself to walk in high heels when she was 11 by watching the FashionTV channel.
Ten years later, the Cape Town beauty is working with some of the world's biggest celebs and designers, including reality-TV star Kim Kardashian and British designer Vivienne Westwood...
