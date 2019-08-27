Fame, law and dating: Kanye West grills Kim Kardashian in Vogue Arabia interview

Kanye West turned on journalist mode to interview his wife Kim Kardashian for the latest issue of Vogue Arabia, asking her why she took so long to agree to date him and if she really enjoyed fame.

When asking Kim about their first date, the reality TV star and business mogul said she regretted waiting so long to date him.

“I was like, 'damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn't I do this sooner?'”

Kanye also asked her about fame and privacy, with Kim saying she didn't regret putting her life in the spotlight.

“Even in my darkest of times I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

When he asked her about her ambitions to get into law, Kim said many people had underestimated her.

“There is a misconception that I don't actually have to study and that I've bought my way into getting a law degree. That's absolutely not true. Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

It's Kim's first time on the cover of the high-end fashion publication and she posted some snaps of the shoot on Instagram.

She said the snaps were taken in California, adding that the interview with Kanye was “so much fun”.