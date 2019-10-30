Maps Maponyane flirting with influencer, 'Mrs Buns', is the cutest thing you'll see today
Influencer Pamela Mtanga is clearly crushing on Maps Maponyane, so much so that her Twitter name is “Mrs Buns".
On Tuesday, the vlogger shared on Twitter that she would be headed to Maps' burger joint, “Buns Out”, where their “wedding” was supposed to happen, but to her disappointment, her imaginary lover wasn't there, the “groom” got cold feet.
In a series of hilarious tweets, “Mrs Buns” then informed her followers of her and Maps' separation. In a short video, she can be heard saying she's divorcing Maps.
I vlogged my wedding.. the one that didn't happen.— Mrs Buns (@pamela_mtanga) October 29, 2019
My bridesmaid was there, the set up was there, but the groom didn't show up. But check out out..
Link: https://t.co/kr0hlNjkWm pic.twitter.com/l0n5FtRqhc
Dear friends & family,— Mrs Buns (@pamela_mtanga) October 29, 2019
This serves as confirmation that myself & Mr Buns are no longer together. He didn't show up for our wedding.
On a side note, thank you to the staff at @BunsoutL for comforting me & @Mihlali_Adams with mouthwatering burgers 🤗
Yours truly,
The Divorcee pic.twitter.com/G3ddjsWKpw
Maps is clearly in this for the long haul, he even had dreams of making mini buns with his Mrs. But, it's not over, he's been given an extension to do right by “Mrs Buns” and we'll wait and see what happens next.
Rushed off set after seeing a tweet that Mrs. Buns was coming by, and now I see that I missed her. Damn, just when mini buns and scones were looking so promising.😔 #BunsOutOfARelationship— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) October 29, 2019
You have 24 hours to the right thing.#BunsOutOfARelationship pic.twitter.com/CSyQXrDeOd— Mrs Buns (@pamela_mtanga) October 29, 2019