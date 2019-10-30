Pearl Thusi: People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation
'Colonialism and apartheid were successful in their quest, because we're still fighting each other'
After finding herself in the middle of a twar and being dragged for her colourism comments, Pearl Thusi believes Mzansi is not ready to have the colourism conversation.
Pearl made headlines several months ago when she was involved in a heated exchange with Bonnie Mbuli on the topic. Pearl later deleted her tweets, apologised and said she would use social media differently going forward.
Speaking to True Love magazine recently, Pearl reflected on the exchange, saying colonialism and apartheid had led to people “fighting each other”.
“Colonialism and apartheid were successful in their quest, because to this day we're still fighting each other. People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation — and that means listening and not waiting for the next person to finish so you can respond.”
She added that until Mzansi was ready, she'd rather do something tangible about coloursim than turn it into a fruitless, trending topic.
Pearl's twar with Bonnie started when the Quantico star clapped back at a hater on Twitter who called her talentless and suggested she only got top gigs because she was light-skinned.
Pearl defended herself in a lengthy rant about being discriminated against because of her complexion, which sparked a huge debate online.
While several celebs weighed in on the matter, Bonnie found herself in the midst of a twar with Pearl after she said she “almost” sympathised with light-skinned girls going through the most.
In the back and forth she had with Bonnie, Pearl acknowledged that colourism was real, but said she would not apologise for who she was or be bullied because of it.
She also slammed actresses who were upset about her getting roles and those who had reduced her to a “nameless 'light-skinned actress'".
After the heated war of words with Bonnie, Pearl made a conscious decision to stay away from social media's “controversial” trending topics.
After being away from Twitter for a young minute, Pearl is active again and seemingly apologised for her behaviour.
“Guys, we can't fix the problem by doing what you're accusing the other person of ... Let's be kind to each other ... Please. (I know I've messed up in the past. Learning to be better)”
