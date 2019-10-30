Pearl Thusi: People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation

After finding herself in the middle of a twar and being dragged for her colourism comments, Pearl Thusi believes Mzansi is not ready to have the colourism conversation.

Pearl made headlines several months ago when she was involved in a heated exchange with Bonnie Mbuli on the topic. Pearl later deleted her tweets, apologised and said she would use social media differently going forward.

Speaking to True Love magazine recently, Pearl reflected on the exchange, saying colonialism and apartheid had led to people “fighting each other”.

“Colonialism and apartheid were successful in their quest, because to this day we're still fighting each other. People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation — and that means listening and not waiting for the next person to finish so you can respond.”

She added that until Mzansi was ready, she'd rather do something tangible about coloursim than turn it into a fruitless, trending topic.