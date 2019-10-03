We've had great reviews, says Maps Maponyane about his new burger joint

While Mzansi’s celebrities were making headlines at the weekend with flashy weddings, actor Maps Maponyane shared exciting news: he has opened a burger restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg.

Maponyane took to Instagram to make the announcement, telling his followers he is realising a dream by opening Buns Out.

“We've put a lot into giving the best possible product and we opened this weekend. The reviews have been great already and we're only going to get better,” the local star wrote on Instagram.