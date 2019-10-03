Food

We've had great reviews, says Maps Maponyane about his new burger joint

03 October 2019 - 13:52 By sanet oberholzer
Maps Maponyane has opened a restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg.
Maps Maponyane has opened a restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg/Sunday Times

While Mzansi’s celebrities were making headlines at the weekend with flashy weddings, actor Maps Maponyane shared exciting news: he has opened a burger restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg.

Maponyane took to Instagram to make the announcement, telling his followers he is realising a dream by opening Buns Out.

“We've put a lot into giving the best possible product and we opened this weekend. The reviews have been great already and we're only going to get better,” the local star wrote on Instagram.

Maponyane recently gave fans a glimpse into his trendy new bachelor pad, calling the renovation a “passion project”.

In keeping with his newfound love of renovation, he shared two videos of his restaurant, one taken a week before it opened and the other on the first day of opening, revealing how his team managed to flip the space in a matter of days.

A proud Maponyane could be seen posing next to his mother, Sylvia Maponyane, in another post. He calls her his “toughest critic”, revealing that she gave the joint her stamp of approval. “Now I know we're destined for success,” he wrote. “Thanks Mom. Also, please come back?”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualifications aren't all that counts, says self-taught celeb chef Lorna Maseko

Former ballerina Lorna Maseko is making up for all the years of eating very little to fit into her tutu with a new career as a celebrity home cook.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

TV chef Pete Goffe-Wood celebrates all things carnivorous at Viande in Paarl

Nose-to-tail dining is the focus of this refurbished restaurant at the historic Grande Roche Hotel in the Cape winelands
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on her fave place to eat out & more

The charismatic host of 'Siba's Adventures JHB' dishes about the things that inspire and delight her - from drinks to spa days
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost Lifestyle
  3. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | Spot the gatecrasher: woman barges onto catwalk at Chanel show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X