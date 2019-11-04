DJ Zinhle and Kairo steal the show at AKA orchestra gig
Rapper AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle are a true definition of power couple goals.
The two, with their baby girl Kairo, served us all things #FamilyGoals and #CoupleGoals at the weekend, during AKA's eThekwini Orchestra on Saturday.
Snaps of the trio at the event dominated Twitter and Instagram, with each picture posted by the family receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.
DJ Zinhle, Ricky Rick and Nomuzi Mabena all performed at the concert but the real euphoria happened when Kairo appeared on stage.
AKA even sent Kairo a sweet shoutout via Instagram, saying, “What a cute lil outfit you wore last night baby Kairo Forbes. Thank you for coming to see Daddy do what he does best.”
On social media, tweeps had nothing but love for the “first family of Mzansi music” and flooded social media with messages gushing over them.
😭 What a beautiful Family.😍❤️ Urgh #AKAOrchestraEthekwini weekend came through with all this content I’ll forever be thankful.— I Stan Africa’s No. 1 Female DJ (@WeLove_djZinhle) November 3, 2019
Look at the real Star it the family Kairo “TheRealSuperMega” Owethu Forbes😍 pic.twitter.com/sgIWJIfrGv
Honestly speaking Dj Zinhle and Aka are the Beyoncé and Jay Z of South Africa#AKAOrchestraEthekwini— professionaLhomeWrecker (@missGretchenn) November 3, 2019
Us after the #AKAOrchestraEthekwini because @akaworldwide and @DJZinhle amabhoza e performance 💃💃 couple goals 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cr80herUu4— londs (@londekangcobo4) November 3, 2019
Zinhle and AKA with baby kairo are hella cute yuu😍😫👌#AKAOrchestraEthekwini— siphokuhle (@siphoku63885516) November 3, 2019
@DJZinhle set at the #AKAOrchestraEthekwini was insane. And thank you for bringing out Kario to say hi to us. #AKAOrchestraEthekwini #family— Lungisa Spho Mnyandu (@Spoksi_Goba) November 2, 2019