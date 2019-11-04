AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet
Ntsiki Mazwai also got heat for saying 'f*ck the Springboks'
Rapper AKA has slammed EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his divisive tweet after SA's Rugby World Cup (RWC) win on Saturday.
SA defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan.
As South Africans celebrated the unity brought by the Springboks' third world cup victory, Mbuyiseni took to social media to dampen the mood.
He congratulated the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.
AKA labelled the tweet “disgusting”.
The DA's Athol Trollip didn't take kindly to it either, describing Mbuyiseni as “an idiot”.
While the streets were fighting about the EFF spokesperson, outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai was causing fires of her own.
In a video on social media, she said she would not “be a fool” and pretend the Springboks represented her.
“I will not play along with you. F*ck the Springboks kahle kahle,” she wrote.
I Will Not Play Along With You— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 2, 2019
Fuck the Springboks kahle kahle
#RugbyWorldCupfinal pic.twitter.com/HgC6yZ5wyh
While some agreed with the sentiments, others dragged Mbuyiseni and Ntsiki.
Ndlozi and Ntsiki are annoying tjheses!!... pic.twitter.com/uK9Evowq31— Quincy (@Quincy_Neyo) November 2, 2019
#PitoriRewindz: Although there is some truth in statements made by Ntsiki & Ndlozi, but every small step made by Africans should be celebrated & applauded.— Crown Of Light👑 (@CrownOfLight3) November 3, 2019
🐯🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/hLWMNP9DWE
We hear you Ntsiki. But what we’re not gonna do is not celebrate the hard work of all the black men in this team, please https://t.co/7IagVJTomB— Thato🦄 (@Thato_Shikwane) November 2, 2019
I did psychology..... what Ndlozi is doing is actually a cry for help .... pic.twitter.com/w6HYxB4EDH— jabi mpela (@jabieMpelaa) November 2, 2019
Ndlozi and Ntsiki are from one bloodline and lineage. 😂😂😂 wanna destroy happiness of South Africans by all means. pic.twitter.com/tRgD72HFUs— Future President😎🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BandileZikhali) November 2, 2019
Someone tell ntsiki to "haaah haaah" her camera phone😩 https://t.co/SuUx03qcsJ— RAINBOW KID☔🌈🌻 (@mashoto_) November 2, 2019