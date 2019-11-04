TshisaLIVE

AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet

Ntsiki Mazwai also got heat for saying 'f*ck the Springboks'

04 November 2019 - 08:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rapper AKA says Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's Springboks tweet is 'disgusting'.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Rapper AKA has slammed EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his divisive tweet after SA's Rugby World Cup (RWC) win on Saturday.

SA defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan.

As South Africans celebrated the unity brought by the Springboks' third world cup victory, Mbuyiseni took to social media to dampen the mood.

He congratulated the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.

AKA labelled the tweet “disgusting”.

The DA's Athol Trollip didn't take kindly to it either, describing Mbuyiseni as “an idiot”.

While the streets were fighting about the EFF spokesperson, outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai was causing fires of her own.

In a video on social media, she said she would not “be a fool” and pretend the Springboks represented her.

“I will not play along with you. F*ck the Springboks kahle kahle,” she wrote.

While some agreed with the sentiments, others dragged Mbuyiseni and Ntsiki.

