AKA slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'disgusting' Springboks tweet

Rapper AKA has slammed EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for his divisive tweet after SA's Rugby World Cup (RWC) win on Saturday.

SA defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama in Japan.

As South Africans celebrated the unity brought by the Springboks' third world cup victory, Mbuyiseni took to social media to dampen the mood.

He congratulated the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.

AKA labelled the tweet “disgusting”.