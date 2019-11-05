'Rea Tsotella' ma in a pickle: How can you be homeless, but have a home?
Moja Love's Jerry Springer-inspired reality series Rea Tsotella again served hot tea on Monday, when Sdumo's sister dragged him on to the show to sort out issues about the family home.
Ma told host Bishop Makamu that when their parents died, the siblings started fighting about the house and she decided to move out. The locks were apparently changed and she was not allowed to come back.
“My brother wasn't living at home, but he moved back,” she added.
She became emotional as she recounted how she was left virtually homeless, knowing she had a home.
“I'm tired of renting, bishop. I want to go back home. I am locked out of my own home,” she said.
Their aunt also weighed in on the feud, saying she just wanted peace in the family.
“All I want for them is to make peace and live together,” she said.
Meanwhile, social media was buzzing with memes and comments in response to the drama.
#ReaTsotellaMonday— Cleopatra W. (@MsCleopatra_) November 4, 2019
Imagine being this old and still having sibling fights. What is happening with your children then?
#ReaTsotellaMonday Is Sdumo making indirect threats or what? pic.twitter.com/h3wuH6UIjR— ♠️Black n Gifted♠️ (@Viidot_SA) November 4, 2019
The other siblings probably watching like wtf #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/oC640pCZQQ— 🌸kayise🌸 (@__kayise__) November 4, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday Can't They Find Peace And Sort This Out,I'm Hurting 💔💔💔😢😢😢— Siyamthanda_Kolisi🏉🏆🏅 (@MzikayiseSifiso) November 4, 2019
That "unamanga " from the audience #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/esOGTWoUmt— #AmINext (@LeendaThando) November 4, 2019
The nerves to change all the lockers kuFamily house #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/fT02GNe459— GodWeNeedMore🙏♥ (@PhumlaniiM) November 4, 2019
She is so loud #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/KRbL19B5bT— 🌸kayise🌸 (@__kayise__) November 4, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday— Bra_LoVeRs (@lerato_moroke) November 4, 2019
Nagana looking up to your dad, then you see him on this show, putting tears on your aunts eyes pic.twitter.com/FZbykZtvxG
Can we still call this a sibling rivalry, I mean sibling rivalry should end when we turn 18-20 and becoming responsible... (Well, at least ours ended then) #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/sZHoe6vnfK— JDIF (@PeterDanielsZA) November 4, 2019
Sdumo when the get back home... #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/moH4jwj3lo— 🎀 ANGELA 🎀 (@Angela_Xaba) November 4, 2019
This woman is too loud hai...no wonder sdumo doesn't want her in the house...his got peace without this woman hai ngeke!!#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/YTKeyURxZx— Sharon (@ShazeZze) November 4, 2019