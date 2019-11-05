'Rea Tsotella' ma in a pickle: How can you be homeless, but have a home?

Moja Love's Jerry Springer-inspired reality series Rea Tsotella again served hot tea on Monday, when Sdumo's sister dragged him on to the show to sort out issues about the family home.

Ma told host Bishop Makamu that when their parents died, the siblings started fighting about the house and she decided to move out. The locks were apparently changed and she was not allowed to come back.

“My brother wasn't living at home, but he moved back,” she added.

She became emotional as she recounted how she was left virtually homeless, knowing she had a home.

“I'm tired of renting, bishop. I want to go back home. I am locked out of my own home,” she said.

Their aunt also weighed in on the feud, saying she just wanted peace in the family.

“All I want for them is to make peace and live together,” she said.

Meanwhile, social media was buzzing with memes and comments in response to the drama.